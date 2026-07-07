ETV Bharat / international

Will Take 'Necessary Measures' To Ensure Pakistan's Share Of Water Under IWT: Army

Islamabad: Pakistan's top military brass on Monday resolved to take "all necessary measures" to ensure what it called the country's "rightful share" of water under the Indus Water Treaty.

India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan a day after last year's Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year. One of the major steps was putting in “abeyance” the 1960 vintage IWT, which has governed the distribution and use of the Indus river and its tributaries since then.

The 276th Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir, "expressed resolute commitment to undertake all measures necessary to ensure availability of Pakistan's rightful share of water as per the directives of the Government and inspirations of the people of Pakistan,” the army said in a statement.

The forum reaffirmed the guidance given in the National Security Committee (NSC) directive of April 24, 2025, the army said. The NSC meeting held on April 24 last year decided to treat any act of stopping or diverting water as "an act of war."