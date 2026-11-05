ETV Bharat / international

Will India Have To Navigate A Far More Complex Washington Between Trump And A Democrat-Controlled Congress?

President Donald Trump talks to reporters during a tour of White House Ballroom construction at the White House on Wednesday. ( AP )

New Delhi: US Vice President J.D. Vance has squarely blamed the war in Iran for the Republican rout in the midterm elections while President Donald Trump has grudgingly conceded the Iran conflict may have played a role.

Amid this soul-searching within the Trump administration over its foreign policy, the reality is that Washington now has two disparate power centres: Trump, who has been volatile and unpredictable so far in his second term, and a Democrat-controlled Congress that will seek to rein him in.

A key challenge for India will be navigating Washington's corridors of power, which may have just become even more unpredictable. The Congress and the Trump administration are likely to pull in opposite directions on key domestic and foreign policies.

For India, the midterm elections come at a time when the US and India have made efforts to reduce tensions. The Democrats clinched a majority in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

The immediate challenge to India-US ties could be renewed US opposition to India buying Russian oil and a new urgency in concluding a trade deal, which officials on both sides have said is nearly done.

"Indian policymakers will have to negotiate between the White House and the democratically controlled Senate and House of Representatives, leading to continuous battles on various issues," said Anil Wadhwa, a former diplomat and ambassador.

Still, a Democrat controlled Congress will be sympathetic to India, with many Democrats having called out the Trump administration over the past year for harming India-US ties through tariffs, sanctions, and a China and Pakistan policy that New Delhi views with suspicion.

Will Trump focus on legacy building in his remaining term in power?

Analysts also believe that Trump might focus on building his legacy in foreign policy in the remaining two years of his presidency. The question is whether the midterm elections will lead to a conciliatory or an aggressive Trump.

"He (Trump) will be heavily constrained on the domestic front going forward with the kind of results that have come but on foreign policy he still retains quite a bit of leverage as presidents always do," said Professor Harsh V. Pant, Vice President at Observer Research Foundation.

"So there is a challenge there that he may become more escalatory on the foreign policy front. Broadly, foreign policy will see his impact because he might feel that's the only domain left for him to reclaim some space for himself and his legacy.”

A clear triumph for Trump would be to end the war in Ukraine and extricate the US from the Iran conflict, both challenges he has so far been unable to resolve. His promise to end wars and then entering one with Iran proved electorally costly for the Republican Party, which was routed in the midterm elections.

A lower-hanging fruit for Trump would be to clinch the India-US trade deal, opening up one of the largest economies and its market for US businesses. For India, this could translate into a more conciliatory Trump desperate for a foreign trade policy win or an aggressive Trump who will pressure India to further open up markets.

Still, India has already shown that it cannot be browbeaten into a trade deal amid red lines on protecting agriculture from US businesses. Indian negotiators are likely to continue to play hardball, now further strengthened by the notion of a weakened Trump who will face far greater oversight from Democrats in the US Congress. Officials on both sides have said the two countries are just a breath away from concluding the deal. It remains to be seen how fast the deal is clinched.

What power does Trump have after the midterm elections?

American voters signalled that they are unhappy with the Trump presidency as the Iran conflict and uncertain trade and tariff policies, including a trade war with Canada, pushed up the cost of oil, groceries and other products.