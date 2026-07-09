ETV Bharat / international

'Will Get Much Worse' If Ships Attacked Again: Trump Warns Iran Of Tougher Response

US President Donald Trump ( AP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) warned Iran that American military action would intensify if Tehran continues attacks on commercial vessels. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "This is in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran. It happens again, it will get much worse!" He also shared an image of the aftermath of US strikes in Chabahar, Iran. The warning came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces had begun additional strikes against Iran aimed at reducing Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. "At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a post on X. "The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway," it added. Meanwhile, Trump said Iran had contacted him seeking a deal following repeated US strikes in the region, but questioned whether Tehran was "worthy" of reaching an agreement, CNN reported.