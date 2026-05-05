ETV Bharat / international

Will Be 'Very Happy' To See Woman Elected As Next UN Chief: China

United Nations: China has expressed support for the election of a woman as the next Secretary-General of the United Nations, saying it would be “very happy” to see a female leader at the helm of the global body. The UN has never seen a female leader at its helm in 80 years of its existence. The process to select the next UN chief has commenced at the world body.

Two women -- United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan -- are among the four candidates in the fray for the post of the world's top diplomat.

"We will be happy to see a lady SG (Secretary General), female SG... it has been 80 years, and so if we can have a female SG, China will be very happy to see,” Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Ambassador Fu Cong said here on Monday.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi and Senegal's former president Macky Sall are also vying for the post of the UN chief.

Last month, the four candidates faced questions from UN member states and civil society during extensive interactive dialogues about their vision for the position of the next Secretary-General and why they are the best choice for the top job at the UN.

When asked if China has a preferred candidate among the four nominees for the post of the UN chief, Fu, who is also the President of the Security Council for the month of May, said last week, “If we had, I would not tell you.”

He said Beijing does have some criteria for the next Secretary General, adding that the UN is at a very critical juncture and there is a need for a “strong” Secretary General "who is really committed to multilateralism, to enhancing the role of the UN and not to be too much aligned to the policies of one single superpower”.

Fu added that China would also like to see the candidate for the next UN chief supporting the three pillars of the United Nations -- peace and security, development and human rights.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will complete his second five-year term as head of the global organisation in December 2026. He assumed office in 2017 as the ninth Secretary General of the UN.