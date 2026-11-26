ETV Bharat / international

Wildfires Raze Homes, Displace Wildlife on Australian Island

Firefighters are battling to contain blazes on the north of the island, which lies just over 50 kilometres (31 miles) northeast of Tasmania and almost 150 kilometres from the Australian mainland.

Residents are sheltering in place from a fire front with 10-metre flames, Tasmania Fire Service Northern Deputy Regional Chief Steve Richardson said in a statement. The weather has in recent days made it "too dangerous" for firefighters to approach the flames on the ground, he added.

Wildfires Raze Homes, Displace Wildlife on Australian Island (AFP)

"With conditions improving today, crews will be able to safely get closer to the fire, working to put in containment lines to bring it under control," he said. He said six structures had been damaged or destroyed by the flames.

Six helicopters have been deployed to try and put out the fire, he added. "This would not be the largest fire they've had on the island, but it would be one of the more significant ones," he told the media. Photos and video shared by national broadcaster ABC and the fire service showed vast plumes of smoke over the island.