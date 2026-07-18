ETV Bharat / international

Wildfire Smoke Engulfs Millions In US Ahead Of WoArld Cup Final

People look toward the downtown skyline from the Toronto Islands as forest fires in Northern Ontario cause poor air quality over the city, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 15, 2026. ( AFP )

New York: Dense wildfire smoke billowing down from Canada and northern Minnesota set off unhealthy air quality alerts across the United States on Friday, triggering concern over the weekend's World Cup final outside New York.

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Canada -- where authorities said more than 200 fires were burning out of control on Friday -- calling the pollution "totally unacceptable."

Detroit, in the US Midwest, remained the most polluted city in the world, according to tracker IQAir. Washington and Chicago weren't far behind, and officials warned against spending unnecessary time outside.

In New York and neighboring New Jersey, where the World Cup football final will be played on Sunday in an open stadium, the metro area was experiencing air that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, an improvement after smog on Thursday made the Manhattan skyline barely visible.

But the National Weather Service (NWS) warned the smoke may thicken overnight into Saturday morning.

Tournament organizers are "monitoring closely," White House World Cup task force executive director Andrew Giuliani told a briefing.

Peter Mullinax, a meteorologist for NWS, told AFP that winds over the Great Lakes could push more smoke into the Northeast, which could keep skies hazy.

He said forecasts for that region do expect some improvement.

"I don't believe that this should be as impactful as if you might be playing a game today," Mullinax said.

The issue for Sunday's game, said Joel Dreessen, an air quality forecaster for the state of Maryland, is whether more smoke spills south after weekend storm systems.

"Some of the models are starting to indicate that we'll start to pull down some smoke," he told AFP.

Trump said he would call Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney "to find out what they are going to do about" the smoke.

"The United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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