Wickremesinghe To Face Indictment In March, Sri Lankan Court Told

Colombo: Sri Lanka's former president Ranil Wickremesinghe, facing corruption charges, is to be indicted in March after completion of investigation, a court in Colombo was informed on Wednesday.

Wickremesinghe, who made a court appearance, faces charges that he had misappropriated state funds to the tune of LKR 16.6 million for travelling to the UK in 2023 to attend the convocation of his wife Prof Maithri Wickremesinghe at a British university.

He was arrested late August and granted bail two days later. During Wednesday's proceedings at the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court, the prosecution reported the progress of the case as on date and said that the former President, who would be 77 this year, would be charged in March upon completion of the investigation.