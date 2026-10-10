ETV Bharat / international

From Europe To Asia: Why Young People Are Taking To The Streets

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests over electoral reforms in Delhi on Saturday is part of a growing global trend.

Young people worldwide have taken to the streets over a myriad of demands, from better education facilities and greater government accountability to lower house rents and job creation. The trigger for every protest is different as are the circumstances in each country.

The CJP protests come over two months after earlier protests over exam leaks, which led to the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The youth-led CJP protesters, this time round, are seeking electoral reforms and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner.

Still, the protests tie into a larger global trend where young people in several countries are hitting the streets, using social media to mobilise and draw support.

France

Students in France have been seeking education reforms, highlighting concerns over a shortage of teachers, overcrowded classrooms, and underfunded schools.

Students, parents, and education experts have asked for better school facilities and pointed out a paucity of substitute teachers to replace those who go on long leave. The protests started in a school in Paris and spread to other major cities like Marseille and Bordeaux.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in these cities, showing frustration over the state of education in France. And hundreds of schools were closed during the protests over the last few days even as the government detained 6,877 people, most of whom are under the age of 18, during the three-week movement, the BBC reported.

But in a sign that the protestors were successful, the government has agreed to recruit 3,000 extra teachers in the coming days. Students have said they will continue localised protests underlining that the issue has not been resolved and could erupt at any point. Similar education-related student protests have taken place in other countries including Italy and Greece.

Belgium

On Friday, thousands of protestors including students, took part in protests that disrupted public transport in Brussels. They were demanding better funding for schools amid overcrowded classrooms and poor infrastructure including dilapidated buildings.

The protests come as a reaction to austerity measures announced by the Belgian government due to a debt crisis. Students are protesting an increase in tuition fees in Belgium’s French-language schools, which recently saw a 42 per cent hike. Police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters; 21 people, including 13 minors, were either detained or arrested, according to agency reports.

Trade unions have also joined the protests, opposing different parts of the government's economic policies including plans to cut state pensions. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said on Thursday that the austerity measures to control public spending are needed to prevent a debt crisis. The government's response will likely determine the future of the protests as students demand better education facilities.

Spain