Why Venezuela's New Interim President Delcy Rodriguez Matters To India

New Delhi: India's cautious response to the fall of Nicolas Maduro has been shaped by an unusual factor: the new interim President of Venezuela is a familiar diplomatic partner in New Delhi. Delcy Rodriguez, who has led multiple high-level Venezuelan delegations to India in recent years, now stands at the helm of a country that has long been a critical energy and geopolitical partner for India in Latin America.

Following the US attack on Venezuela on Saturday, which whisked away its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, India responded cautiously on Sunday, stating that the developments in the South American country are a matter of deep concern. "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support for the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," the External Affairs Ministry stated.

Venezuela's Supreme Court on Saturday directed Vice President Rodriguez to take over as acting president following the detention of Maduro by the US earlier in the day. In its order, the Constitutional Chamber said Rodriguez would assume the presidency to ensure continuity of government and safeguard the country's administration and national defence. The court also said that it would review the situation to establish the appropriate legal framework to maintain the functioning of the state, the conduct of government and the protection of Venezuela's sovereignty during the President's forced absence.

Born on May 18, 1969, Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez is a lawyer, diplomat, and politician. She has served as the Vice President of Venezuela since 2018 and held several positions during the presidencies of Hugo Chavez and Maduro. She was Minister of Popular Power for Communication and Information of Venezuela from 2013 to 2014, Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2014 to 2017, President of the Constituent Assembly of Venezuela from 2017 to 2018, and Minister of Petroleum from 2024 to 2025.

She is a member of the national leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela. The European Union (EU), the US and Canada have placed sanctions on her for what they said were human rights violations and her role in the political crisis in the country. Her vice-presidency was disputed between 2019 and 2023. Following Maduro's capture, Rodriguez appeared on state television, claiming that the former is Venezuela's only president.

Meanwhile, with Maduro in custody, US President Donald Trump said Washington will run Venezuela "until we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition". He further stated that his administration has been in touch with Rodriguez, adding that "she doesn't really have a choice".