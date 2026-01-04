Why Venezuela's New Interim President Delcy Rodriguez Matters To India
She is a trusted interlocutor for India, potentially preserving New Delhi's strategic, economic and diplomatic space in Latin America after the fall of Nicolas Maduro.
New Delhi: India's cautious response to the fall of Nicolas Maduro has been shaped by an unusual factor: the new interim President of Venezuela is a familiar diplomatic partner in New Delhi. Delcy Rodriguez, who has led multiple high-level Venezuelan delegations to India in recent years, now stands at the helm of a country that has long been a critical energy and geopolitical partner for India in Latin America.
Following the US attack on Venezuela on Saturday, which whisked away its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, India responded cautiously on Sunday, stating that the developments in the South American country are a matter of deep concern. "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support for the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," the External Affairs Ministry stated.
Venezuela's Supreme Court on Saturday directed Vice President Rodriguez to take over as acting president following the detention of Maduro by the US earlier in the day. In its order, the Constitutional Chamber said Rodriguez would assume the presidency to ensure continuity of government and safeguard the country's administration and national defence. The court also said that it would review the situation to establish the appropriate legal framework to maintain the functioning of the state, the conduct of government and the protection of Venezuela's sovereignty during the President's forced absence.
Born on May 18, 1969, Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez is a lawyer, diplomat, and politician. She has served as the Vice President of Venezuela since 2018 and held several positions during the presidencies of Hugo Chavez and Maduro. She was Minister of Popular Power for Communication and Information of Venezuela from 2013 to 2014, Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2014 to 2017, President of the Constituent Assembly of Venezuela from 2017 to 2018, and Minister of Petroleum from 2024 to 2025.
She is a member of the national leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela. The European Union (EU), the US and Canada have placed sanctions on her for what they said were human rights violations and her role in the political crisis in the country. Her vice-presidency was disputed between 2019 and 2023. Following Maduro's capture, Rodriguez appeared on state television, claiming that the former is Venezuela's only president.
Meanwhile, with Maduro in custody, US President Donald Trump said Washington will run Venezuela "until we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition". He further stated that his administration has been in touch with Rodriguez, adding that "she doesn't really have a choice".
For India, Rodriguez's ascendancy carries both risks and potential openings for bilateral engagement. In recent years, Rodriguez has been one of the most visible Venezuelan leaders engaging with India. She led Venezuelan delegations to key forums in New Delhi, including India Energy Week, and worked on expanding cooperation in areas such as energy, digital technology, education, and trade. Notably, under her leadership, Caracas signed a digital cooperation agreement with India in February 2025 aimed at promoting exchanges in health, education and technology, including joint work on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and training of professionals.
Earlier, in August 2023, Rodriguez led a Venezuelan delegation to New Delhi to participate in the 9th CII India–LAC Conclave (Confederation of Indian Industry's India-Latin America and Caribbean economic summit). She emphasised strengthening economic and commercial bonds between India and Venezuela. Discussions covered areas including trade, energy, medicines, chemicals, and broader cooperation. She met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and underlined the importance of business collaboration and shared perspectives on global issues.
She again visited India in October 2024 and met with then Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, focusing on economic cooperation, people-to-people ties, and cultural exchanges such as yoga and promotion of Ayurveda. She discussed strategic oil cooperation with Indian leaders and private sector representatives, noting India's trajectory as a major energy consumer and Venezuela's huge oil reserves as a complementary strategic asset.
"We discussed what our strategic relations should look like in the future. Venezuela has the largest oil reserves. Despite the criminal (US-sanctioned) blockade, our nation is reclaiming its productive path to assume the strategic role it should play in the international energy market," she had said at that time, adding, "India is an economic powerhouse and the world's third-largest economy. In one or two decades, India will consolidate as the world's largest energy consumer."
Ash Narain Roy, former director of the New Delhi-based Institute of Social Sciences and an expert on Latin America, said it is too early to say something on India-Venezuela relations under Rodriguez's leadership, given that "we don't know the ground reality yet". "She will be waiting and watching for things to get stabilised. She will also be watching what kind of initiatives the Trump administration takes," Roy told ETV Bharat.
However, at the same time, Roy said it is a good thing that Rodriguez is a known person to India."It is because she is someone who has held the petroleum ministry and has constitutional authority, having served as the President of the Constituent Assembly," he added.
Roy also pointed out to the fact that Trump has not extended his hand to Maduro's main political rival and last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, Maria Corina Machado, yet, as she is not being seen as very popular both inside and outside Venezuela. "That being the case, Rodriguez seems to be the choice by consensus. I think she is the best bet for India," Roy said.
Rodrguez's interim presidency could provide strategic continuity for India–Venezuela relations while testing the resilience and flexibility of New Delhi's foreign policy amid a profound regional and global realignment.
