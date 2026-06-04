Why Venezuela’s Mineral Wealth Matters For India’s Critical Minerals Strategy
As India seeks to secure critical mineral supplies, Venezuela's reserves of gold, diamonds, coltan and other strategic resources offer a potentially valuable partnership.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
New Delhi: As India intensifies efforts to secure supplies of critical minerals needed for electric vehicles, semiconductors, renewable energy and defence manufacturing, resource-rich Venezuela is emerging as a potential partner beyond its traditional role as an oil supplier.
Discussions on mining and critical minerals featured prominently during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez here on Thursday, reflecting New Delhi’s growing interest in the South American nation’s vast untapped reserves of gold, diamonds, coltan, iron ore and other strategic resources.
“Critical minerals were certainly discussed,” Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said in response to a question during a special media briefing following the meeting between the two leaders. “The entire mining sector was discussed. Venezuela is a resource-rich country. It’s not just critical minerals. It’s also gold, diamonds, and other material. So mining is very much there.”
Although Venezuela is globally known for possessing some of the world's largest crude oil reserves, it also has extensive deposits of minerals that remain largely underdeveloped. These include gold, diamonds, iron ore, bauxite, coltan (a source of tantalum and niobium), nickel, copper, potential deposits of rare earth elements, and other industrial minerals.
Much of these resources are concentrated in the resource-rich Orinoco Mining Arc region, which covers a vast area in southern Venezuela. The Venezuelan government has identified commercially significant deposits of gold, diamonds, coltan, copper and other minerals in this zone.
India’s demand for critical minerals is expected to rise sharply because of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, battery storage systems, renewable energy projects, semiconductor manufacturing, defence electronics, aerospace and space technologies, and telecommunications equipment
In recent years, India has launched several initiatives to secure overseas supplies of critical minerals through entities such as Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL), which has been exploring mineral assets in countries across Latin America, Africa and Australia.
The objective is to reduce dependence on a limited number of suppliers, particularly China, which dominates processing and refining of many critical minerals. Venezuela could become an additional source in India’s diversification strategy. One of the most significant minerals in Venezuela from India’s perspective is coltan, which contains tantalum and niobium.
Tantalum is indispensable for mobile phones, semiconductors, aerospace electronics, defence systems, and medical devices. Niobium is used in high-strength steel alloys, aircraft engines, defence equipment, and energy infrastructure.
Venezuela is believed to possess substantial coltan deposits, especially in the southern part of the country. As India expands its electronics manufacturing under initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and semiconductor production programmes, access to tantalum-bearing minerals could become strategically valuable.
While Venezuela’s rare earth reserves have not been comprehensively developed or mapped to the extent seen in countries such as Brazil or Australia, several studies indicate the presence of rare earth-bearing deposits. Rare earth elements are crucial for permanent magnets used in EV motors, wind turbines, precision-guided weapons, radar systems, and consumer electronics.
Venezuela also possesses some of Latin America’s largest bauxite resources. The Los Pijiguaos region alone is estimated to contain billions of tonnes of bauxite resources. Bauxite is the primary raw material used for producing alumina and aluminium.
Aluminium is essential for aerospace manufacturing, EVs, defence platforms, renewable energy infrastructure, and transmission lines. As India seeks to expand its industrial and defence manufacturing base, access to overseas bauxite and alumina sources can enhance supply security.
Venezuela also possesses substantial iron ore reserves, particularly in the Guayana region. Iron ore is central to steel production, and steel remains a key input for infrastructure, railways, defence manufacturing, shipbuilding, and energy projects.
Tandon’s reference to Venezuela’s gold and diamond resources is significant because the country possesses some of South America’s largest untapped reserves of both minerals. India remains one of the world's largest consumers of gold for jewellery, investment demand, and financial reserves. Long-term cooperation could help diversify sourcing channels.
India is already the global hub for diamond cutting and polishing, with centres such as Surat processing the majority of the world’s rough diamonds. Direct access to Venezuelan diamond resources could create opportunities for Indian firms in exploration, mining and downstream processing.
The current Venezuelan government is actively seeking foreign investment to revive sectors that suffered from years of underinvestment and sanctions. For India, opportunities could include exploration contracts, mine development projects, mineral processing facilities, geological surveys, technology transfer, and infrastructure development around mining regions
Indian companies with expertise in mining engineering, mineral processing and project execution could potentially participate in Venezuela’s resource sector revival. According to Ash Narain Roy, former Director of the New Delhi-based Institute of Social Sciences and an expert on Latin America, critical minerals have actually become very important for bilateral and sometimes even multilateral relations.
“Latin America is important in terms of some of the critical minerals that they possess,” Roy told ETV Bharat. “One was not very familiar with what kind of strategic minerals these countries do have. But are they able to mine to the extent that they are able to export or do they also need collaboration? I have a feeling that Venezuela is looking for collaboration with India in terms of mining these minerals.”
He said that Venezuela and India have had extensively good relations all along, whether it was during the Nicolas Maduro’s regime and even the earlier ones.
“Here it may possibly be that Venezuela is expecting India to become a major player, not simply in buying some of these rare minerals, strategic minerals, but also helping Venezuela in processing them, mining them, in creating these minerals worth using or making them of strategic use,” Roy said.
He explained that it depends on what condition the rare earths that are located are in. Some need to be refined.
“India has been reaching out to Bolivia, Chile and Argentina, the three countries known as the lithium triangle,” Roy stated. “All these three countries in the southern part of South America hold a fairly good amount of lithium. That’s why I think one of the reasons why in the last five, six years, or even 10 years, we have further strengthened ties with Latin America is the strategic mineral angle.”
India’s critical minerals strategy increasingly focuses on Latin America, Africa, Australia, and Central Asia. For India, Venezuela is not yet a major supplier of critical minerals. However, it represents a potentially important long-term partner because of its vast untapped deposits of coltan, bauxite, iron ore, gold, diamonds and possibly rare earth elements.
The discussion during the Modi–Rodríguez meeting suggests that New Delhi is looking beyond energy cooperation and exploring how Venezuela’s mineral wealth can fit into India’s broader strategy of securing resilient supply chains for critical minerals, manufacturing and emerging technologies.
Read More