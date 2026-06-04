ETV Bharat / international

Why Venezuela’s Mineral Wealth Matters For India’s Critical Minerals Strategy

New Delhi: As India intensifies efforts to secure supplies of critical minerals needed for electric vehicles, semiconductors, renewable energy and defence manufacturing, resource-rich Venezuela is emerging as a potential partner beyond its traditional role as an oil supplier.

Discussions on mining and critical minerals featured prominently during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez here on Thursday, reflecting New Delhi’s growing interest in the South American nation’s vast untapped reserves of gold, diamonds, coltan, iron ore and other strategic resources.

“Critical minerals were certainly discussed,” Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said in response to a question during a special media briefing following the meeting between the two leaders. “The entire mining sector was discussed. Venezuela is a resource-rich country. It’s not just critical minerals. It’s also gold, diamonds, and other material. So mining is very much there.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez prior to their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi (IANS)

Although Venezuela is globally known for possessing some of the world's largest crude oil reserves, it also has extensive deposits of minerals that remain largely underdeveloped. These include gold, diamonds, iron ore, bauxite, coltan (a source of tantalum and niobium), nickel, copper, potential deposits of rare earth elements, and other industrial minerals.

Much of these resources are concentrated in the resource-rich Orinoco Mining Arc region, which covers a vast area in southern Venezuela. The Venezuelan government has identified commercially significant deposits of gold, diamonds, coltan, copper and other minerals in this zone.

India’s demand for critical minerals is expected to rise sharply because of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, battery storage systems, renewable energy projects, semiconductor manufacturing, defence electronics, aerospace and space technologies, and telecommunications equipment

In recent years, India has launched several initiatives to secure overseas supplies of critical minerals through entities such as Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL), which has been exploring mineral assets in countries across Latin America, Africa and Australia.

PM Modi receives Venezuela Acting Prez Delcy Rodriguez at Hyderabad House (IANS)

The objective is to reduce dependence on a limited number of suppliers, particularly China, which dominates processing and refining of many critical minerals. Venezuela could become an additional source in India’s diversification strategy. One of the most significant minerals in Venezuela from India’s perspective is coltan, which contains tantalum and niobium.

Tantalum is indispensable for mobile phones, semiconductors, aerospace electronics, defence systems, and medical devices. Niobium is used in high-strength steel alloys, aircraft engines, defence equipment, and energy infrastructure.

Venezuela is believed to possess substantial coltan deposits, especially in the southern part of the country. As India expands its electronics manufacturing under initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and semiconductor production programmes, access to tantalum-bearing minerals could become strategically valuable.

While Venezuela’s rare earth reserves have not been comprehensively developed or mapped to the extent seen in countries such as Brazil or Australia, several studies indicate the presence of rare earth-bearing deposits. Rare earth elements are crucial for permanent magnets used in EV motors, wind turbines, precision-guided weapons, radar systems, and consumer electronics.