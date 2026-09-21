Explainer: Why The Meeting Between Xi And Trump Matters Beyond China And The US
The meeting will be watched for how the two countries navigate their rivalries over Artificial Intelligence, Taiwan and trade.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 9:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to the US from September 23 to 25 is a bilateral visit with global ramifications, based on how the key rivalries between the two countries are managed.
The meeting between Xi and Trump will be watched for how the two countries navigate their rivalries over Artificial Intelligence, Taiwan, trade, and whether a trade and economic truce, set to expire in November, will be extended.
The two leaders last met in May during Trump's visit to Beijing, but much has changed since then. Trump is now searching for a way out of the Iran conflict, which has pushed energy prices up and created a cost of living issue domestically, which could reflect in the midterm elections in November. He can ill afford any economic confrontation with China, given the escalating cost of the Iran entanglement.
On the other hand, Xi is dealing with weakening domestic consumption and a real estate slump, and would be seeking greater stability for Chinese companies operating in the US and to ensure Washington doesn't impose any new tariffs on Chinese goods.
The pageantry
The tone has so far been positive ahead of the meeting. “We get along well. We’re doing very well with China,” Trump said on Friday. “I would say others maybe not so well, but we’re doing very well with China. And President Xi and I have a good relationship.”
In a rare gesture, Trump plans to greet Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews, which is a military base airport outside of Washington on Wednesday, according to a White House press release from First Lady Melania Trump.
The visit has its share of pageantry, with Trump and his wife Melania set to officially welcome Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan to the White House for an arrival ceremony on the State Floor, followed by a military review in the Rose Garden on Thursday.
The White House said ceremony, which will be held on the South Lawn, State Floor, and Rose Garden of the White House, will feature 479 military personnel, representing all branches of the United States Armed Forces, military demonstrations and drills. The ceremony will end with a military flyover featuring a B-2 Spirit and four F-22 Raptors, the White House said.
September 21, 2026
After bilateral talks, Trump will host Xi at a state dinner where the guest list includes top tech CEOs including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI Sam Altman, Apple Executive Chair Tim Cook, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO and President Jensen Huang, Reuters reported.
Other engagements include a private tea hosted by the Trumps for the visiting Chinese dignitary and his wife and a tour of the National Archives, which houses famous founding documents like the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution.
The talks - areas of convergence and divergence
The question is whether the pomp and pageantry will outweigh the outcomes, which will determine the success of the bilateral engagement.
Many see Trump, whose aggressive trade policies have triggered a trade war with allies like Canada, going soft on Beijing given his key grievance that China floods the US and other markets with excess production.
But after China retaliated with export restrictions on rare earth minerals, critical to American industries, the normally outspoken president has taken a cautious line with China.
A key expectation from the meeting is that the two countries will extend the export control truce beyond November 2026.
Under the truce, the two sides agreed to stop escalating tariffs, fees and export controls on goods including critical minerals.
China agreed to stop or pause its export restrictions on rare earth elements while the US agreed to lower and pause its increasing tariffs on Chinese imports, leaving other disputes unresolved.
The US, like other countries, is dependent on China for critical minerals, which are used in electronics and defence equipment, as Beijing controls over 80 per cent of global processing and refining capacity.
Ahead of the leaders' meeting, the two countries agreed to operationalise a bilateral trade body to identify goods for tariff relief during a meeting between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and visiting Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng.
The two sides during those talks also agreed to focus on a possible "notification mechanism between the two countries" on AI, where the US and China are competing for dominance.
While the AI talks show an attempt to prevent the rivalry from escalating sharply, it remains a key fault line in ties. The US retains supremacy in chip technology but China has been closing the gap on AI models by offering low cost alternatives, attractive to countries in the Global South. The US sees this as a battle for strategic influence and has accused China of using American technology in its AI systems.
On the other hand, Xi would likely seek assurances on Taiwan, a key area of sensitivity for Beijing, which views the self-governed island as its sovereign territory. The US has strong ties to Taiwan, with Trump describing a proposed $14 billion arms package for Taiwan as a “very good negotiating chip” for Washington.
🇨🇳🇺🇸 At the invitation of President Donald J. Trump, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the United States from Sept. 23 to 25. During his visit, President Xi will have in-depth exchange of views with President Trump on major issues concerning bilateral ties and world… pic.twitter.com/FAFwj3rixI— Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) September 21, 2026
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said at a press conference on Monday that the two leaders would discuss "major issues concerning China-US relations, as well as world peace and development."
What will India be looking out for in the Xi-Trump meeting?
India will be closely watching how the two countries deal with fault lines in their relationship. India has been seeking to stabilise ties with China and manage strain in ties with the US caused by Trump’s aggressive tariff policies.
What would be of particular interest for India, would be the signs of how Trump plans to implement the newly enacted Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia law, which gives him the authority to impose up to 100 per cent tariffs on China, India and other major importers of Russian oil.
While Trump would likely be cautious in announcing a tariff hike against China for buying Russian oil, the meeting could give some indication of how Trump plans to implement the Russia law.
For India, the AI discussions are also of interest as it looks to carve out its own space in AI between the Chinese and American models of state and private sector dominance.
Critical minerals will be another area to watch for India, given that New Delhi and Washington signed the Strategic Critical Minerals Cooperation Framework in May 2026 to build supply chains and reduce reliance on China.
So any understanding on the critical minerals front between the US and China would have implications for Indian efforts to diversify access to critical minerals and move away from near total dependence on China.
The Trump-Xi meeting will set the tone for one of the most consequential relationships in global affairs and will help shape the dialogue in critical areas of cooperation, which also impacts India's own plans for diversification.