ETV Bharat / international

Explainer: Why The Meeting Between Xi And Trump Matters Beyond China And The US

This combination of pictures created on September 16, 2026 shows (L/R) US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on September 4, 2026 and China's President Xi Jinping in Bishkek on September 1, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to the US from September 23 to 25 is a bilateral visit with global ramifications, based on how the key rivalries between the two countries are managed.

The meeting between Xi and Trump will be watched for how the two countries navigate their rivalries over Artificial Intelligence, Taiwan, trade, and whether a trade and economic truce, set to expire in November, will be extended.

The two leaders last met in May during Trump's visit to Beijing, but much has changed since then. Trump is now searching for a way out of the Iran conflict, which has pushed energy prices up and created a cost of living issue domestically, which could reflect in the midterm elections in November. He can ill afford any economic confrontation with China, given the escalating cost of the Iran entanglement.

On the other hand, Xi is dealing with weakening domestic consumption and a real estate slump, and would be seeking greater stability for Chinese companies operating in the US and to ensure Washington doesn't impose any new tariffs on Chinese goods.

The pageantry

The tone has so far been positive ahead of the meeting. “We get along well. We’re doing very well with China,” Trump said on Friday. “I would say others maybe not so well, but we’re doing very well with China. And President Xi and I have a good relationship.”

In a rare gesture, Trump plans to greet Chinese President Xi ‌Jinping at Joint Base Andrews, which is a military base airport outside of Washington on Wednesday, according to a White House press release from First Lady Melania Trump.

The visit has its share of pageantry, with Trump and his wife Melania set to officially welcome Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan to the White House for an arrival ceremony on the State Floor, followed by a military review in the Rose Garden on Thursday.

The White House said ceremony, which will be held on the South Lawn, State Floor, and Rose Garden of the White House, will feature 479 military personnel, representing all branches of the United States Armed Forces, military demonstrations and drills. The ceremony will end with a military flyover featuring a B-2 Spirit and four F-22 Raptors, the White House said.

After bilateral talks, Trump will host Xi at a state dinner where the guest list includes top tech CEOs including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI Sam Altman, Apple Executive Chair Tim Cook, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO and President Jensen Huang, Reuters reported.

Other engagements include a private tea hosted by the Trumps for the visiting Chinese dignitary and his wife and a tour of the National Archives, which houses famous founding documents like the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution.

The talks - areas of convergence and divergence

The question is whether the pomp and pageantry will outweigh the outcomes, which will determine the success of the bilateral engagement.

Many see Trump, whose aggressive trade policies have triggered a trade war with allies like Canada, going soft on Beijing given his key grievance that China floods the US and other markets with excess production.

But after China retaliated with export restrictions on rare earth minerals, critical to American industries, the normally outspoken president has taken a cautious line with China.