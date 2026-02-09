Ocean Data, Shared Security: Why The India–Seychelles MoU On Hydrography Matters
The India–Seychelles ocean science MoU reflects how Vision MAHASAGAR is translating into science-led maritime cooperation, linking climate resilience, capacity building and regional security
New Delhi: The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India’s National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and the Seychelles Meteorological Authority on Monday during President Dr Patrick Herminie’s visit to New Delhi marks more than a routine scientific collaboration.
Coming in the wake of delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Seychelles President earlier in the day, the agreement underscores New Delhi’s intent to deepen maritime partnerships with key Indian Ocean island states under its Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).
"India and Seychelles' relations go beyond diplomatic contacts," Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Dr Herminie following the delegation-level talks. "The waves of the Indian Ocean have connected our peoples for centuries. Along its shores, trade flourished, cultures mingled, and traditions of trust grew stronger."
He said that the India-Seychelles relationship "spans yesterday, today, and tomorrow."
"As a maritime neighbour and trusted partner, Seychelles is an integral part of India’s MAHASAGAR Vision," Modi said. "Our cooperation encompasses land, water, and space."
Modi further said that as maritime neighbours, the blue economy is a natural area of cooperation for India and Seychelles.
"We will share India's expertise with Seychelles in areas such as marine research, capacity building, and data sharing," he stated. "Defence cooperation and maritime security are important pillars of our partnership."
According to a joint statement issued following the discussions, both sides agreed to step up bilateral cooperation in the field of hydrography to support Seychelles’ efforts in accelerating its blue economy growth through the conduct of more joint hydrographic surveys.
"In this regard, Seychelles will establish a Seychelles Hydrographic Unit (SHU) with Indian assistance," the statement reads. "To give direction and momentum to this area of bilateral cooperation, it was decided that the 3rd JCM on Hydrography will be held in Seychelles in early 2026. Prime Minister Modi and President Herminie underlined that maritime security and defence constituted a key and time-tested pillar of the bilateral partnership. Prime Minister Modi noted that Seychelles is an important maritime partner in India’s vision of MAHASAGAR and reiterated India’s continued support and assistance to Seychelles in meeting its maritime security and defence needs. Both leaders acknowledged that a strong Seychelles-India partnership in the maritime security and defence domain reinforces regional stability and security and advances the well-being and prosperity of the people of Seychelles and India."
Both leaders further reaffirmed that Seychelles and India remain committed to ensuring a free, open, safe and secure Indian Ocean Region, underpinned by respect for international law, freedom of navigation and a rules-based maritime order.
"They reiterated their resolve to work closely to counteract maritime challenges such as piracy, smuggling of narcotics and human trafficking, illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, and other transnational crimes, including those with linkages to organised crime and terrorism financing, and to reinforce peace, security and stability in the Indian Ocean Region through enhanced maritime domain awareness, information sharing, capacity building and coordinated operational management," the statement further reads.
President Herminie conveyed his appreciation to Modi "for the steadfast support to Seychelles for joint maritime surveillance, hydrography surveys, bilateral exercises, information sharing and capacity building for the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF)." According to the joint statement, Seychelles will establish a Seychelles Hydrographic Unit (SHU) with Indian assistance.
"Both leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the maritime security and defence sphere through customised training and provision of naval and air assets and transport vehicles," the statement reads.
The MoU between INCOIS and the Seychelles Meteorological Authority on Technical Cooperation focuses on technical cooperation in ocean observation, ocean services, capacity building, data sharing, and maritime scientific research.
Ocean observation and data sharing directly improve both countries’ ability to monitor and understand marine and climatic patterns — from weather systems to ocean currents and cyclones. This knowledge is crucial for early warnings, marine safety, and disaster preparedness.
For Seychelles — an island state vulnerable to climate impacts — reliable oceanographic and meteorological data can save lives and protect its economy, especially in sectors like fisheries and tourism. For India, this strengthens its role as a regional partner that enables evidence-based maritime governance.
The MoU emphasises capacity building — not just equipment sharing or surveys — but the training and empowerment of human resources. For Seychelles, this translates into new skills in ocean science and data analysis. For India, it expands the circle of partners equipped to contribute to joint scientific missions in the Indian Ocean region.
This aligns with India’s longstanding approach under the broader Vision MAHASAGAR framework to develop indigenous capabilities among Indian Ocean littoral states, fostering mutual trust and shared competence.
Ruchita Beri, Senior Fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation think tank and an expert on Africa, highlighted the fact that Seychelles is very for India among Indian Ocean island states.
"This MoU will enhance the maritime security of both India and Seychelles," Beri told ETV Bharat.
Sahe also referred to Modi’s welcoming of Seychelles to the Colombo Security Conclave.
"This also provides India the opportunity to enhance cooperation in non-traditional security areas," she said.
According to Samir Bhattacharya, Associate Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, the MoU signed between INCOIS and the Seychelles Meteorological Authority is the most important of all the agreements signed on Monday.
"Data is the new oil," Bhattacharya said. "Hydrography is sea data. India's giving training to Seychelles on hydrography is of utmost importance. This shows that India’s Vision MAHASAGAR is in play. The tangible outcomes will be very good."
He further stated that this MoU will win the hearts of the people of Seychelles and will contribute to maritime security.
"The ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation) programme will play an important role here," Bhattacharya said. "The ITEC programme should be interlinked with maritime issues. There should be more cooperation in capacity building for both civilians and the coast guard of Seychelles."
Pointing out that India is currently the chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), he said that New Delhi should see how it can leverage this to further deepen its cooperation with Seychelles in the face of China’s increasing presence in this region.
Taken together, the INCOIS–Seychelles Meteorological Authority MoU illustrates how Vision MAHASAGAR is being operationalised beyond slogans, through practical cooperation in domains that directly affect security, sustainability and economic resilience. By anchoring its partnership with Seychelles in ocean science and capacity building, India is reinforcing its role as a reliable maritime partner in the Indian Ocean – one that seeks shared growth and collective resilience rather than transactional engagement.
