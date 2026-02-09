ETV Bharat / international

Ocean Data, Shared Security: Why The India–Seychelles MoU On Hydrography Matters

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, right, and Minister for Health of Seychelles Marvin Fanny exchange documents during a joint press statement after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Seychelles Patrick Herminie, at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India’s National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and the Seychelles Meteorological Authority on Monday during President Dr Patrick Herminie’s visit to New Delhi marks more than a routine scientific collaboration.

Coming in the wake of delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Seychelles President earlier in the day, the agreement underscores New Delhi’s intent to deepen maritime partnerships with key Indian Ocean island states under its Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

"India and Seychelles' relations go beyond diplomatic contacts," Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Dr Herminie following the delegation-level talks. "The waves of the Indian Ocean have connected our peoples for centuries. Along its shores, trade flourished, cultures mingled, and traditions of trust grew stronger."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Seychelles Patrick Herminie prior to their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (PTI)

He said that the India-Seychelles relationship "spans yesterday, today, and tomorrow."

"As a maritime neighbour and trusted partner, Seychelles is an integral part of India’s MAHASAGAR Vision," Modi said. "Our cooperation encompasses land, water, and space."

Modi further said that as maritime neighbours, the blue economy is a natural area of cooperation for India and Seychelles.

"We will share India's expertise with Seychelles in areas such as marine research, capacity building, and data sharing," he stated. "Defence cooperation and maritime security are important pillars of our partnership."

According to a joint statement issued following the discussions, both sides agreed to step up bilateral cooperation in the field of hydrography to support Seychelles’ efforts in accelerating its blue economy growth through the conduct of more joint hydrographic surveys.

High Commissioner of India to Seychelles Rohit Rathish, right, and High Commissioner of Seychelles to India Lalatiana Accouche exchange documents during a joint press statement after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Seychelles Patrick Herminie, at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (PTI)

"In this regard, Seychelles will establish a Seychelles Hydrographic Unit (SHU) with Indian assistance," the statement reads. "To give direction and momentum to this area of bilateral cooperation, it was decided that the 3rd JCM on Hydrography will be held in Seychelles in early 2026. Prime Minister Modi and President Herminie underlined that maritime security and defence constituted a key and time-tested pillar of the bilateral partnership. Prime Minister Modi noted that Seychelles is an important maritime partner in India’s vision of MAHASAGAR and reiterated India’s continued support and assistance to Seychelles in meeting its maritime security and defence needs. Both leaders acknowledged that a strong Seychelles-India partnership in the maritime security and defence domain reinforces regional stability and security and advances the well-being and prosperity of the people of Seychelles and India."

Both leaders further reaffirmed that Seychelles and India remain committed to ensuring a free, open, safe and secure Indian Ocean Region, underpinned by respect for international law, freedom of navigation and a rules-based maritime order.

"They reiterated their resolve to work closely to counteract maritime challenges such as piracy, smuggling of narcotics and human trafficking, illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, and other transnational crimes, including those with linkages to organised crime and terrorism financing, and to reinforce peace, security and stability in the Indian Ocean Region through enhanced maritime domain awareness, information sharing, capacity building and coordinated operational management," the statement further reads.

President Herminie conveyed his appreciation to Modi "for the steadfast support to Seychelles for joint maritime surveillance, hydrography surveys, bilateral exercises, information sharing and capacity building for the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF)."