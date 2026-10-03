ETV Bharat / international

Explainer: Why Some Indian Exporters Have To Pay Europe For Carbon Emissions In India

European flags fluttering outside the Berlaymon building, the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels on October 2, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India and the European Union committed to increasing trade by concluding negotiations on the long-pending Free Trade Agreement, labelled the "mother of all deals," early this year.

But as the two-decade-long negotiations drew to a close, a wrinkle emerged in the form of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which sets a cost on products that release a large amount of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, during manufacturing.

The CBAM came into full force on January 1, raising the possibility of higher export costs and potential diversification away from the EU market for carbon-intensive exports. Officials on both sides have continued discussions on the CBAM, ranging from how India's own carbon pricing policy will be factored into the carbon price to how emissions will be calculated.

So as the two countries look to deepen trade, will CBAM prove to be a drag on carbon-intensive Indian exports like steel to the EU?

Why are companies paying for emissions in India in the EU?

The EU has the world’s biggest emissions trading market in its Emissions Trading System, which accounts for three-quarters of international carbon trading.

Within this, the CBAM is a mechanism that puts a carbon cost on imports, calculated per tonne per product.

CBAM is applied to carbon-intensive products such as iron, steel, aluminium, cement, fertilisers, hydrogen, and electricity imported into the EU.

A roll of coiled steel leaves the coil box on the steel production line at the Tata Steel Port Talbot integrated iron and steel works in south Wales on 15 August, 2023. (AFP)

On steel, for instance, the rate will be calculated according to the carbon intensity of the specific steel production multiplied by the EU Emissions Trading System which is around €70–€80 per tonne of carbon dioxide (CO₂) with any free allocations and carbon price paid domestically also factored into the final Carbon rate.

The EU implemented the definitive CBAM regime from January 1 this year to put non-EU manufacturers on par with domestic ones who pay carbon rates. But importers will only have to start submitting the CBAM certificates next year, with annual declarations by September.

In order to implement CBAM, manufacturers first calculate the carbon emitted per tonne of production and then report the emissions. Importers are required to buy CBAM certificates to cover those emissions.

Put simply, an Indian steel producer, exporting to the EU, will provide verified emissions data or carbon emitted per tonne of production to the EU importer who would then calculate the carbon rate and buy CBAM certificates for the corresponding carbon rates. The importer will then submit the certificate as payment.

Though CBAM costs are paid by the importers, the cost is passed down to non-EU exporters or manufacturers in the form of lower prices or reduced margins for importers. If the EU finds incorrect emission details have been submitted, the fine includes €100 per tonne of Co2 equivalent.

A key aim of the CBAM for the EU is to prevent carbon leakage or prevent companies from moving production overseas to countries with less stringent climate rules.