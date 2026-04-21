ETV Bharat / international

Why Partnering With South Korea Gives India A Scientific Edge In The Arctic

President Droupadi Murmu with Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hea Kyung during a banquet hosted by her in President Myung's honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, April 20, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: When India and South Korea agreed to deepen cooperation in Arctic science and shipping, the decision reflected more than symbolic climate diplomacy.

For India, the Arctic is a laboratory that shapes monsoon behaviour, sea-level rise, and long-range weather prediction. Partnering a technologically advanced polar nation gives New Delhi a practical pathway to upgrade its scientific access and capabilities in a region that is rapidly gaining global strategic weight.

According to a Joint Statement on Cooperation in the field of Sustainability issued following a bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Mosi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung here Monday, the two sides noted their growing engagement in Arctic research and scientific cooperation.

President Droupadi Murmu with President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung during a banquet hosted by her in his honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, April 20, 2026. (IANS)

“The two sides recognised the Arctic as an important region for advancing understanding of climate change and agreed to expand cooperation in the Arctic, including Arctic science and Arctic shipping,” the statement reads. “The two sides will promote closer collaboration between their respective Arctic research institutions and explore opportunities for joint research initiatives, scientific exchanges, and participation in international polar research programmes.”

Addressing a special media briefing following Monday’s summit, P Kumaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that India and South Korea signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement.

Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement enables countries to voluntarily cooperate to meet their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by trading emission reductions, known as Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs). This framework allows for bilateral or multilateral transfers of carbon credits, facilitating cost-effective, high-ambition climate actions while requiring robust accounting to prevent double-counting.

“On sustainability, we are launching a dialogue on important themes such as climate, Arctic, and maritime cooperation,” Kumaran said.

India’s decision to deepen Arctic research cooperation with South Korea is strategically significant for science, climate policy, maritime planning, and geopolitics. For India, partnering a technologically advanced polar player accelerates capability-building in a region that is increasingly central to climate dynamics and future sea lanes.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung's honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, April 20, 2026. (IANS)

Although geographically distant, the Arctic directly affects India. Arctic warming alters jet streams and polar vortices that influence the Indian monsoon. Melting Arctic ice contributes to global sea-level changes affecting India’s long coastline. Arctic data improves the accuracy of long-range weather and climate forecasts for South Asia. Melting ice is also opening new shipping corridors that could reshape Eurasian trade flows.

India formalised its interest through its Arctic Policy, released in March 2022, which prioritises climate research, scientific presence, and responsible engagement. There are six central pillars of India’s Arctic Policy: science and research; environmental protection; economic and human development; transportation and connectivity; governance and international cooperation; and national capacity building.