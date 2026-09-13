ETV Bharat / international

Explainer: Why Modi Warned Against Weaponising Critical Minerals And Technology Amid US-China Rivalry

Vials containing rare earth concentrates extracted from acid mine drainage are seen at West Virginia University’s pilot plant in Mount Storm, West Virginia, on August 12, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned against weaponising critical minerals and technology at the BRICS Summit, in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The warning comes as China and the US are locked in a battle for supremacy and use their dominance as a strategic tool against each other.

China controls around 90 per cent of global rare earth processing, while the US has technological supremacy in areas like Artificial Intelligence and advanced semiconductor chips.

The two countries have used export controls and bans, with India among countries caught in the middle of this rivalry.

This has underlined the growing importance for emerging economies to strengthen domestic capacity and build partnerships with other like-minded countries to develop indigenous tech capacities, and prevent dependence on any one country.

The critical minerals race

The intertwined battle over technology and critical minerals has cast a wide shadow globally.

Critical minerals are acquiring importance because they are a critical part of energy transitions, with lithium used in electric vehicle batteries. They are also used in products like smartphones, which contain indium and germanium.

In 2023, the world got a rude wake-up call when China imposed export restrictions on critical minerals like gallium and germanium and rare earth elements like gadolinium and lutetium.

The decision by China to restrict exports was preceded by the US restricting Chinese access to advanced semiconductor chips and other technologies.

China also gave it a national security angle, maintaining that these minerals have dual use, meaning they can be used for both critical and military purposes and that it was restricting exports to prevent them from being used in weapons systems.

This has impacted not just the US, the intended target, and Western economies but also other countries, underscoring the danger of over-reliance on a single supply chain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. (PTI)

China's dominance in critical minerals is now viewed widely with concern.

According to the International Energy Agency, China controls most of the world's supply, refining and manufacturing of critical minerals and rare earth elements essential for electronics, electric vehicles, and military equipment.

The Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2025 showed that for 19 out of 20 important strategic minerals, China is the leading refiner, with an average market share of 70 per cent.

Apart from using its own reserves, China has also expanded its acquisition of critical minerals overseas.