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Why Modi-Takaichi Summit In Assam Could Mark A New Chapter In India-Japan Development Partnership

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with the Governors of 16 prefectures at Tokyo, in Japan on August 30, 2025. ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: The reported decision to hold talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi in Assam during her proposed July visit to India is significant not merely for its diplomatic symbolism but for what it says about the evolving India-Japan partnership.

More than any other foreign partner, Japan has invested heavily in the development of India's northeastern region through infrastructure, connectivity and urban development projects, making Assam a natural showcase of Tokyo's long-term commitment to one of India's most strategically important regions.

A report in the NHK World Japan news website cited Japanese government sources as saying that arrangements are underway for Takaichi to visit Assam in July to hold her second in-person meeting with Modi.

"The two are expected to discuss concrete measures for cooperation in a range of fields, including security and economy, based on the Japan-India joint vision for the next decade announced during Modi's visit to Japan last year," the report stated. "Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the leaders are also expected to exchange views on issues such as ensuring the stability of energy supplies and making critical mineral supply chains resilient."

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Exchange of MoUs and Joint Press Statements along with the Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo, Japan on August 29, 2025. (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

Nearly seven years after then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was forced to cancel his planned visit to Guwahati amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Assam is once again poised to host a summit-level India-Japan meeting. If Takaichi meets Modi in the state as reported, the choice of venue would carry considerable significance, highlighting not only the revival of an unfinished diplomatic agenda but also Japan's enduring role as a key development partner in northeastern India.

Among all foreign partners, Japan is unique in having made Northeast India a specific focus of its Official Development Assistance (ODA) programme. Tokyo views the region not merely as a development challenge but as a strategic gateway linking India with Southeast Asia under New Delhi's Act East Policy and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision.

Japan's development agency, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has financed extensive infrastructure projects across the Northeast, including roads, bridges, urban services, water supply systems and connectivity corridors. The region now hosts some of the largest concentrations of Japanese-funded development projects anywhere in India.

Assam serves as the economic and logistical hub of the Northeast. Nearly every major connectivity project linking the region to the rest of India and to neighbouring Bangladesh and Southeast Asia passes through Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Guard of Honour in Tokyo, Japan on August 29, 2025. (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

For Japan, Assam functions as the anchor state for its broader Northeast strategy. Holding the summit there would allow both leaders to highlight ongoing projects and demonstrate progress in transforming the region into an economic gateway.

In recent years, Assam has witnessed major investments in transport, education and digital infrastructure, reinforcing its role as the Northeast’s principal growth centre.

One of Japan’s flagship projects in Assam is the Guwahati Water Supply Project, financed through JICA assistance worth approximately ₹1,736 crore. The project aims to provide reliable drinking water to more than 140,000 households in Guwahati and has become a showcase of India-Japan urban development cooperation in the Northeast.