Why Modi-Takaichi Summit In Assam Could Mark A New Chapter In India-Japan Development Partnership
Assam's hosting of the summit signals renewed momentum in Japan's efforts to support Northeast India's economic integration with the wider Indo-Pacific.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The reported decision to hold talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi in Assam during her proposed July visit to India is significant not merely for its diplomatic symbolism but for what it says about the evolving India-Japan partnership.
More than any other foreign partner, Japan has invested heavily in the development of India's northeastern region through infrastructure, connectivity and urban development projects, making Assam a natural showcase of Tokyo's long-term commitment to one of India's most strategically important regions.
A report in the NHK World Japan news website cited Japanese government sources as saying that arrangements are underway for Takaichi to visit Assam in July to hold her second in-person meeting with Modi.
"The two are expected to discuss concrete measures for cooperation in a range of fields, including security and economy, based on the Japan-India joint vision for the next decade announced during Modi's visit to Japan last year," the report stated. "Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the leaders are also expected to exchange views on issues such as ensuring the stability of energy supplies and making critical mineral supply chains resilient."
Nearly seven years after then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was forced to cancel his planned visit to Guwahati amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Assam is once again poised to host a summit-level India-Japan meeting. If Takaichi meets Modi in the state as reported, the choice of venue would carry considerable significance, highlighting not only the revival of an unfinished diplomatic agenda but also Japan's enduring role as a key development partner in northeastern India.
Among all foreign partners, Japan is unique in having made Northeast India a specific focus of its Official Development Assistance (ODA) programme. Tokyo views the region not merely as a development challenge but as a strategic gateway linking India with Southeast Asia under New Delhi's Act East Policy and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision.
Japan's development agency, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has financed extensive infrastructure projects across the Northeast, including roads, bridges, urban services, water supply systems and connectivity corridors. The region now hosts some of the largest concentrations of Japanese-funded development projects anywhere in India.
Assam serves as the economic and logistical hub of the Northeast. Nearly every major connectivity project linking the region to the rest of India and to neighbouring Bangladesh and Southeast Asia passes through Assam.
For Japan, Assam functions as the anchor state for its broader Northeast strategy. Holding the summit there would allow both leaders to highlight ongoing projects and demonstrate progress in transforming the region into an economic gateway.
In recent years, Assam has witnessed major investments in transport, education and digital infrastructure, reinforcing its role as the Northeast’s principal growth centre.
One of Japan’s flagship projects in Assam is the Guwahati Water Supply Project, financed through JICA assistance worth approximately ₹1,736 crore. The project aims to provide reliable drinking water to more than 140,000 households in Guwahati and has become a showcase of India-Japan urban development cooperation in the Northeast.
A summit in Guwahati or elsewhere in Assam would offer an opportunity for both leaders to highlight tangible benefits of Japanese development assistance to ordinary citizens.
Japan has invested heavily in improving road infrastructure across the Northeast through multiple phases of the North East Road Network Connectivity Improvement Project. These projects are designed to reduce travel times, improve market access and strengthen links with Bangladesh and Southeast Asia.
In 2024 alone, JICA extended loans worth nearly ₹2,800 crore for road connectivity projects in the Northeast. These projects are part of a much larger long-term commitment extending over several years.
Perhaps the most important strategic reason for holding the summit in Assam lies in Japan's vision of integrating Northeast India into a wider Bay of Bengal economic network.
During former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to India in 2023, Tokyo unveiled the 'Bay of Bengal–Northeast India Industrial Value Chain Concept'. The idea is to connect Northeast India more closely with Bangladesh and Southeast Asian supply chains, turning the region from a geographic cul-de-sac into a manufacturing and logistics hub.
Assam is expected to play a central role in this strategy because of its location, transport infrastructure and access to regional markets.
The proposed summit also has a geopolitical dimension. Japan and India increasingly view the Northeast as strategically important because it borders China, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Bhutan. Improved infrastructure in the region enhances economic resilience while also strengthening connectivity to border areas.
Recent reports indicate that Takaichi’s India visit is expected to focus on economic security, supply chains, critical minerals and broader Indo-Pacific cooperation. A summit in Assam would reinforce the message that Northeast India is becoming a key pillar of this strategic partnership.
According to K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank, the fact that this time the bilateral summit is happening in Assam goes to show that Japan’s strategic interest in the Northeast has been consistent and that it will continue to invest both its economic as well as its diplomatic capital in the region.
"Japan has its own strategic plans, connectivity plans in the Mekong region, in Southeast Asia, in the ASEAN region,” Yhome told ETV Bharat. "Therefore, if South Asia and Southeast Asia were to connect, the Northeast becomes a critical point and keeping that in mind, Japan has been putting in a lot of investment as well as political capital in the region."
He said that, as far as India is concerned, Japan has emerged as one of the most trusted partners in terms of New Delhi's strategic calculations.
"It is in this context that Japan is today playing a critical role in the Northeast," Yhome said. "As you well know, in the infrastructure sector, Japan was the first country to be allowed to invest and to participate in projects in the Northeast."
He further expressed the view that if the Modi-Takaichi meet is held in Assam as reported, the bilateral partnership will be taken to the next level beyond infrastructure and basic urban amenities.
"The next level would be business and technology, and I think this visit will definitely open up the possibility of the two countries further strengthening and advancing their partnership into more critical sectors," Yhome said.
To sum up, it is in that sense that the location of the meeting may be as important as the agenda itself. By choosing Assam, Modi and Takaichi would be highlighting a region that has become the most visible intersection of Japanese development assistance, India’s Act East policy, and the broader India-Japan strategic partnership.
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