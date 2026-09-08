BRICS Summit: Why It Matters And What To Know About The Grouping
Hosting the BRICS summit allows India to showcase its diplomacy.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
New Delhi: In the coming days, a string of motorcades will crisscross New Delhi as India hosts the 18th BRICS summit, bringing together an expanded group that now represents half of the global population and around 40 per cent of global GDP.
All eyes will be on Bharat Mandapam, where India, as chair, will host the leaders' summit on September 12 and 13, with the official theme of India's BRICS Chairship in 2026, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".
Formed exactly 20 years ago, the group has never been bigger or carried more weight, with 11 members and 10 partner countries.
Photo opportunities will be carefully assessed for body language among leaders; speeches will be analysed, and the language in the joint declaration, expected to be released at the end of the summit, will be dissected for omissions and inclusions as an indication of how this bloc of emerging countries is weighing in on key issues facing the global economy, from creating alternative supply chains and resolving conflicts to green finance, technology, digital public infrastructure and greater representation in global financial institutions.
The summit comes at a time when two major conflicts in Iran and Ukraine have intensified, even as efforts are ongoing to de-escalate through diplomacy.
It will also be watched to see how the UAE and Iran engage at the summit, what agenda China pushes, and whether the discussions and outcomes will raise the hackles of US President Donald Trump.
For India, hosting the BRICS summit allows it to project power on the global stage and showcase its diplomacy as it navigates between competing regional blocs.
Why is BRICS important?
Since its inception, BRICS has been a pressure group for greater representation of developing nations in international financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank, in line with the growing clout of emerging Asian economies.
The group got its name from Goldman Sachs, which in 2001 coined the acronym BRIC and projected that India, China, Russia and Brazil would become the world's largest economies in the coming decades.
The grouping held its first summit in 2009 and became BRICS after including South Africa.
Today, BRICS represents almost half of the global population and around 40 per cent of the global GDP, a larger share than the G-7.
The grouping includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.
It has continued to gain in diplomatic heft as it has grown from four members in 2006 to 11 members now.
BRICS' lobbying has brought greater focus and led to some small gains in providing representation to developing economies in multilateral financial groups like the IMF and World Bank.
The grouping has also sought to create space for developing nations to present their views and form a unified front on issues like climate change while creating financial mechanisms like the BRICS New Development Bank.
But expansion has not meant that the countries have a unified view on all issues.
The question is whether a grouping with such diverse political and strategic aims can convert its economic weight into political and economic consensus and influence.
BRICS grows, but so do divisions
The countries are united in the push for greater representation in multilateral financial institutions and seek greater cooperation in trade, climate change and food security. They have also created the BRICS New Development Bank.
But internal rivalries and competing strategic aims have often weighed down multilateral consensus.
De-dollarisation and a BRICS currency, which is aimed at creating an alternative to the US dollar, are among issues on which there are divisions.
While Russia and Iran see de-dollarisation within BRICS as a strategic and economic way to counter Western sanctions, India is opposed to the creation of a BRICS currency, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal categorically stating in August that India has no plans for a joint currency.
Instead, India has been in favour of greater cross-border payments. The Reserve Bank of India has pushed for linking the official digital currencies of BRICS countries to facilitate cross-border trade and tourism payments.
The Iran conflict is another area of divergence. Iran is seeking BRICS condemnation of the military strikes by the US, while the UAE's position on the conflict is aligned towards the US.
In August, the UAE suspended all trade and financial transactions with Iran after accusing it of firing missiles toward its maritime shipping lanes in the Gulf.
The BRICS meeting of deputy foreign ministers and foreign ministers earlier this year ended without a joint statement because of these differences over the Iran conflict. India will need to find language that is suitable to both countries.
While ties between India and China have improved of late, the rivalry and the border dispute between the two countries have been a long-standing hurdle to cohesiveness within the BRICS grouping.
The two countries have competing strategic aims with a border dispute fanning distrust.
China views the grouping as a way to counter Western influence and promote the yuan, while India sees it as a grouping to represent developing nations and promote multilateralism.
Why is BRICS important for India?
For India, BRICS provides a way to exercise strategic autonomy. India will engage with China, Russia, Iran and other countries while continuing to deepen ties with the US and Europe.
Hosting BRICS allows India to project power on the global stage and boost its reputation as a country that is multi-aligned.
Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend last year's summit in Brazil while Russian President Vladimir Putin attended virtually. While Putin's visit is confirmed, the Chinese side is yet to confirm.
A Modi-Putin meeting will take place on Friday, confirmed Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
If a meeting takes place between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it will provide an opportunity to further stabilise ties with China at a time of geopolitical uncertainties.
For India, BRICS is also a forum to highlight the issue of cross-border terrorism. At last year's summit, India's concerns were reflected in a joint declaration in which the members expressed strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.
Amid unpredictable US tariff policies and growing transactionalism, it also allows India to diversify and strengthen its ties with BRICS member states.
It also helps it advocate for multilateralism and make its longstanding point that the current global system must be reformed for greater representation.
Still, it will be a test for Indian diplomacy in bringing consensus on the contentious issues while ensuring that the group comes up with outcomes beyond a joint declaration.
What is expected from this BRICS summit?
The BRICS summit will be closely watched to see how the grouping responds to key issues impacting the global economy, including cross-border payments and the use of local currencies in trade amid disruptions to trade caused by tariff uncertainty.
Discussions are expected on connecting Central Bank Digital Currencies.
Advanced discussions are already taking place on Artificial Intelligence, building on from the 2025 leaders summit in Rio de Janeiro where discussions centred on a unified framework for inclusive AI governance led by the UN, instead of one crafted solely by Western countries. China is expected to push for this even as it is locked in an AI race with the US.
There may be announcements on food and energy security.
India is expected to once again push for a unified stand on cross-border terrorism and terror financing.
But the most important developments for India may occur on the sidelines.
A potential Modi-Xi meeting could provide further political impetus to improving India-China ties.
Other bilateral meetings are with Russia, Iran and the Gulf countries.
But for India, the real test will be in pushing for consensus among the diverse group and showing that, despite differences, emerging economies can come together on key issues where interests overlap.