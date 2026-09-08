ETV Bharat / international

BRICS Summit: Why It Matters And What To Know About The Grouping

A hoarding promoting the BRICS Summit 2026 is displayed at a bus stop ahead of the summit in New Delhi on Monday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: In the coming days, a string of motorcades will crisscross New Delhi as India hosts the 18th BRICS summit, bringing together an expanded group that now represents half of the global population and around 40 per cent of global GDP.

All eyes will be on Bharat Mandapam, where India, as chair, will host the leaders' summit on September 12 and 13, with the official theme of India's BRICS Chairship in 2026, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".

Formed exactly 20 years ago, the group has never been bigger or carried more weight, with 11 members and 10 partner countries.

Photo opportunities will be carefully assessed for body language among leaders; speeches will be analysed, and the language in the joint declaration, expected to be released at the end of the summit, will be dissected for omissions and inclusions as an indication of how this bloc of emerging countries is weighing in on key issues facing the global economy, from creating alternative supply chains and resolving conflicts to green finance, technology, digital public infrastructure and greater representation in global financial institutions.

The summit comes at a time when two major conflicts in Iran and Ukraine have intensified, even as efforts are ongoing to de-escalate through diplomacy.

It will also be watched to see how the UAE and Iran engage at the summit, what agenda China pushes, and whether the discussions and outcomes will raise the hackles of US President Donald Trump.

For India, hosting the BRICS summit allows it to project power on the global stage and showcase its diplomacy as it navigates between competing regional blocs.

Why is BRICS important?

Since its inception, BRICS has been a pressure group for greater representation of developing nations in international financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank, in line with the growing clout of emerging Asian economies.

The group got its name from Goldman Sachs, which in 2001 coined the acronym BRIC and projected that India, China, Russia and Brazil would become the world's largest economies in the coming decades.

The grouping held its first summit in 2009 and became BRICS after including South Africa.

Today, BRICS represents almost half of the global population and around 40 per cent of the global GDP, a larger share than the G-7.

The grouping includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

It has continued to gain in diplomatic heft as it has grown from four members in 2006 to 11 members now.

BRICS' lobbying has brought greater focus and led to some small gains in providing representation to developing economies in multilateral financial groups like the IMF and World Bank.

The grouping has also sought to create space for developing nations to present their views and form a unified front on issues like climate change while creating financial mechanisms like the BRICS New Development Bank.

But expansion has not meant that the countries have a unified view on all issues.

The question is whether a grouping with such diverse political and strategic aims can convert its economic weight into political and economic consensus and influence.

BRICS grows, but so do divisions

The countries are united in the push for greater representation in multilateral financial institutions and seek greater cooperation in trade, climate change and food security. They have also created the BRICS New Development Bank.

But internal rivalries and competing strategic aims have often weighed down multilateral consensus.

De-dollarisation and a BRICS currency, which is aimed at creating an alternative to the US dollar, are among issues on which there are divisions.

While Russia and Iran see de-dollarisation within BRICS as a strategic and economic way to counter Western sanctions, India is opposed to the creation of a BRICS currency, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal categorically stating in August that India has no plans for a joint currency.

Instead, India has been in favour of greater cross-border payments. The Reserve Bank of India has pushed for linking the official digital currencies of BRICS countries to facilitate cross-border trade and tourism payments.

The Iran conflict is another area of divergence. Iran is seeking BRICS condemnation of the military strikes by the US, while the UAE's position on the conflict is aligned towards the US.