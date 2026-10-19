ETV Bharat / international

Explained: Why Israeli Settler Action Is Drawing Criticism From US And Europe

An armed Israeli settler talks to a soldier as a Palestinian man is detained after Palestinians were prevented from continuing to harvest olives in the West Bank village of Deir Abu Mashal on Monday. ( AP )

New Delhi: The attacks on an American journalist and European diplomats in the West Bank in two separate incidents have brought international focus on the West Bank, where Israeli settler violence has been increasing against Palestinians.

It has led to a rare rebuke from the US against Israel, even as it has created diplomatic tension between Israel and Europe. On October 16, American journalist Heidi Levine, a photojournalist with The Washington Post, was injured by settlers. A widely circulated video showed Levine on the ground surrounded by three settlers amid an attack against Palestinians in a village in Abu Fallah.

The journalist, who was among two people injured, said the settlers continued to kick her while she was down on the ground, triggering some rare rebuke from Washington. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed Israel to do more to deter settler attacks in the Israeli-occupied West Bank

“We don’t need that right now; Israel doesn’t need that right now,” said Rubio about the attack on the American journalist. United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, a staunch supporter of Israel-US ties, called the settlers "masked cowards."

The next day, a delegation of European diplomats from Belgium, France, Poland and the Catholic Church was targeted by Israeli settlers during a visit to the Christian-majority village of Taybeh near Ramallah. A French mayor was assaulted during the confrontation with European countries condemning the assault on the diplomats and others.

Under the glare of the US and international community, Israel has arrested ten suspects over the two incidents. All this has brought increased international focus on what is happening in the West Bank, turning it into a diplomatic issue for Israel.

Who are the Israeli settlers?

The settlers are Israelis who live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. The settlements were established after Israel occupied the West Bank of the Jordan River in the 1967 Six-Day War between Israel and a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt, Jordan, and Syria.

Many in the international community view these settlements as illegal under international law. Israel rejects this formulation and does not view its presence as an occupation.

The settler population is now substantial, numbering around 737,332 in the West Bank, which translates to 10 per cent of Israel's population, according to UN figures. Some key members of the Israeli government, like National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a powerful minister in charge of the paramilitary Border Police in the West Bank and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is in charge of the Settlement Administration, come from settler communities in the West Bank.

While settler violence had been growing, different agencies have documented a sharp increase following the Hamas attack on October 7 and the subsequent Israeli military action in Gaza.

As a result of this settler action, scores of Palestinians have already been displaced by the violence. The number of incidents causing casualties or property damage in the West Bank has now surpassed 1,000, averaging six incidents per day, affecting more than 230 communities across all parts of the West Bank, as per a June UN report. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) data, quoted by a Washington Institute report, found settler violence grew to 870 in 2025, up from 495 the previous year.

Israel's reaction to settler violence

The Israeli government has repeatedly dismissed the settler violence as the work of a handful of miscreants with Netanyahu describing attacks as the action of a “handful of rioters."

But human rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of tacit support for the settlers and suggest the violence is a larger part of Israel's agenda to annex the West Bank. The aim of this settler action is widely viewed as a tactic to expand Israeli settlements and work towards territorial control. This keeps Palestinians under pressure and complicates any efforts towards a peace deal. Critics see it as tying into the idea of a Greater Israel.