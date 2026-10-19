Explained: Why Israeli Settler Action Is Drawing Criticism From US And Europe
Israel has arrested ten suspects over the attack on an American journalist and European diplomats.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The attacks on an American journalist and European diplomats in the West Bank in two separate incidents have brought international focus on the West Bank, where Israeli settler violence has been increasing against Palestinians.
It has led to a rare rebuke from the US against Israel, even as it has created diplomatic tension between Israel and Europe. On October 16, American journalist Heidi Levine, a photojournalist with The Washington Post, was injured by settlers. A widely circulated video showed Levine on the ground surrounded by three settlers amid an attack against Palestinians in a village in Abu Fallah.
The journalist, who was among two people injured, said the settlers continued to kick her while she was down on the ground, triggering some rare rebuke from Washington. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed Israel to do more to deter settler attacks in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
“We don’t need that right now; Israel doesn’t need that right now,” said Rubio about the attack on the American journalist. United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, a staunch supporter of Israel-US ties, called the settlers "masked cowards."
The next day, a delegation of European diplomats from Belgium, France, Poland and the Catholic Church was targeted by Israeli settlers during a visit to the Christian-majority village of Taybeh near Ramallah. A French mayor was assaulted during the confrontation with European countries condemning the assault on the diplomats and others.
Under the glare of the US and international community, Israel has arrested ten suspects over the two incidents. All this has brought increased international focus on what is happening in the West Bank, turning it into a diplomatic issue for Israel.
Who are the Israeli settlers?
The settlers are Israelis who live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. The settlements were established after Israel occupied the West Bank of the Jordan River in the 1967 Six-Day War between Israel and a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt, Jordan, and Syria.
Many in the international community view these settlements as illegal under international law. Israel rejects this formulation and does not view its presence as an occupation.
The settler population is now substantial, numbering around 737,332 in the West Bank, which translates to 10 per cent of Israel's population, according to UN figures. Some key members of the Israeli government, like National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a powerful minister in charge of the paramilitary Border Police in the West Bank and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is in charge of the Settlement Administration, come from settler communities in the West Bank.
While settler violence had been growing, different agencies have documented a sharp increase following the Hamas attack on October 7 and the subsequent Israeli military action in Gaza.
As a result of this settler action, scores of Palestinians have already been displaced by the violence. The number of incidents causing casualties or property damage in the West Bank has now surpassed 1,000, averaging six incidents per day, affecting more than 230 communities across all parts of the West Bank, as per a June UN report. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) data, quoted by a Washington Institute report, found settler violence grew to 870 in 2025, up from 495 the previous year.
Israel's reaction to settler violence
The Israeli government has repeatedly dismissed the settler violence as the work of a handful of miscreants with Netanyahu describing attacks as the action of a “handful of rioters."
But human rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of tacit support for the settlers and suggest the violence is a larger part of Israel's agenda to annex the West Bank. The aim of this settler action is widely viewed as a tactic to expand Israeli settlements and work towards territorial control. This keeps Palestinians under pressure and complicates any efforts towards a peace deal. Critics see it as tying into the idea of a Greater Israel.
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has spoken for a full annexation of the West Bank and expansion of Israeli settlements while Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in 2023 showed a "Greater Israel" map that included not just the West Bank but also territory in Jordan. When asked if he supported Israel controlling all the land between the Nile River in Egypt and the Euphrates River in Iraq, Huckabee, told American talk show host Tucker Carlson that it would be "fine" if Israel took over the entire Middle East. All these disparate comments have led to suspicions in the region over Israel's aims in the region and questions over its seriousness in clamping down on settler violence.
The conviction rates against Israeli settlers have also added to this perception. Israeli human rights organisation Yesh Din found that between 2005 and 2024, 93.8% of the 1,701 police investigations closed without an indictment, while just 3% resulted in a full or partial conviction.
The growing diplomatic backlash against settler violence
While Israel has arrested 10 people, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially called what happened to the American journalist part of a campaign to smear Israel. It said there was a need to collect evidence before reaching any hasty conclusions.
For Israel, the increasing settler violence is inviting not just diplomatic backlash but also bringing the international spotlight on how settlers are disrupting the olive harvest and targeting Palestinians. Especially as even visitors from outside the West Bank have been increasingly targeted, becoming collateral damage.
This has also given rise to suspicion that settlers do not want what is happening in the West Bank to be documented internationally. Incidents of outsiders being caught up in the violence also come at a time when Israel has been facing diplomatic heat for failing to curtail settler violence.
Eleven European countries and Canada have pushed for trade restrictions and import bans on goods originating from illegal West Bank settlements.UK and Israel have become embroiled in a diplomatic and trade dispute with London imposing trade and human rights sanctions against illegal Israeli West Bank settlements. In September, Israel threatened to close the British Consulate General in East Jerusalem in October. The consulate did not shut down; it was renamed the UK Mission, Jerusalem, in a compromise between the two countries.
What next
The settler violence complicates peace efforts amid the threat that there may be no contiguous Palestinian territory if settlers continue to fulfill their expansionist goal.
Many countries, including India, believe a two-state solution is the only way forward. India has reiterated its longstanding support for a “negotiated two-state solution” in which Israel and Palestine live side by side in peace and security within recognised borders, consistent with the international law.
But the push for a two-state solution amid this increase in settler violence seems even more distant. US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace plan does not have any specific provisions related to the West Bank and Jerusalem. It focuses mainly on Gaza. But any long-lasting peace deal will also have to factor in the West Bank and Jerusalem.
But recent polls have indicated that a large section of the population in Israel and in the West Bank and East Jerusalem do not support the idea of a two-state solution.
There is unlikely to be any sustained action against errant settlers even amid the ongoing Israeli elections due to be held on October 27, to elect all 120 members of the 26th Knesset. While the arrest of 10 per cent for the two incidents underlines that Israel is taking action, it remains to be seen if it curbs settler violence and takes sustained action.
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