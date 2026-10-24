ETV Bharat / international

US Midterm Elections: Why Is Trump Targeting Progressive Muslim Candidate Abdul El-Sayed?

Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed gives fist-bumps and shakes hands with every supporter who was not able to attend his campaign event in Traverse City, Michigan on October 10. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Senate candidate for Michigan in the November 3 mid-term election, faces the ethnic, religious minefield that all non-Caucasian American politicians face.

El-Sayed was born in Michigan in 1984 to Egyptian immigrant parents, and when he was three his parents divorced. His father and a white stepmother raised him. El-Sayed became an accomplished public health expert and served in Wayne County after earning a doctoral degree at Columbia University.

He is among hundreds of candidates fighting for a place in the US Congress in these midterm elections for 435 House of Representative and 35 Senate seats. But no one has quite grabbed as much attention as El-Sayed, a progressive Muslim candidate, who has become a key target for the Republican Party. Trump has mocked his name in an effort to polarise voters in support of the Republican nominee, former US Representative Mike Rogers.

While US President Barack Obama has endorsed his candidature, there are division even within the Democratic Party over his campaign. He belongs to a new group of young Democrats of a multi-ethnic America, who are proud of their immigrant parents and unapologetic about their immigrant roots.

Nothing illustrates this better than in the manner in which he has handled allegations thrown against him about having links to the Muslim Brotherhood, an outlawed Islamist group. The US has banned chapters of the group as terrorist organisations.

In November 2012, Abdul El-Sayed co-signed a statement in support of the popularly elected president of Egypt, Mohamed Morsi, from the outlawed Islamist group Muslim Brotherhood, seeking exemption of his actions from judicial review, calling for purges of the media and police, and rejecting Western interference in Egypt.

Morsi was overthrown in 2013 by the army under Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Branches of the group have been designated by the US as foreign terrorist organisation. El-Sayed's position has been that it was not right to replace a democratically-elected president. This position has come to haunt him in the 2026 midterm elections.

Most Republicans portray El-Sayed’s candidacy as risk-laden because he is a Muslim, with President Donald Trump in his intemperate and unbridled invective has labelled El-Sayed a “Muslim Brotherhood guy, 100%” even though there is no evidence to back the claim.

El-Sayed has taken the challenge head-on and is refusing to be baited. He is keeping the focus on high fuel and grocery prices apart from access to health, and he has used the Iran conflict to criticise US President Donald Trump, drawing a link to how that has led to an increase in prices of fuel and groceries.

He has also countered the Republican campaign to paint him as a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood. He has highlighted how his commitment is to the US Constitution, which allows each individual to practice his or her own faith, and pray accordingly.

"I'm not running to be a Muslim senator. I'm running for the U.S. Senate and happen to be Muslim", he said referencing a famous quote by for US President John F. Kennedy. Kennedy in his response's response regarding his Catholicism. John F. Kennedy in his 1960 presidential campaign addressed concerns about his religion saying he is a Democratic Party's candidate for president, "who happens also to be a Catholic."

El-Sayed refuses to be apologetic about being a Muslim or an ethnic Egyptian. And he takes this stand without getting angry, or raising his voice, but with a firm tone, refusing to be browbeaten by insidious accusations.