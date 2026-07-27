Explainer: Why Is Iran Threatening To Strike Ukraine?
The increase in tension between Iran and Ukraine threatens to disrupt maritime movement.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The wars in Ukraine and Iran were mostly running on parallel tracks.
But a Ukrainian drone attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian is threatening to widen the war theatre and push up regional tensions.
Iran said that one of its sailors was killed and another wounded after one of its ships was hit by Ukraine, resulting in growing tension between the two countries.
The increase in tension between Iran and Ukraine threatens to disrupt maritime movement from the Black Sea to the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, potentially upending global supply chains of energy and agricultural products. These waterways handle large volumes of global oil, LNG and grains.
The Black Sea is a major route for Ukrainian grain exports, while the Strait of Hormuz handles around a fifth of the world's oil trade.
The threat of instability is bound to boost shipping and insurance costs, pushing up prices and impacting global trade.
The tensions between the two countries come just as oil prices had dipped over six per cent after Iran and the US paused fighting over the weekend to allow their diplomats to find an off-ramp.
But renewed fighting would likely reverse that trend, even as it complicates ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in both wars.
Why is Iran threatening Ukraine?
Ties between Iran and Ukraine have been tense, with Tehran viewing the Ukrainian strike as an attack on its commercial interests.
Iran summoned Ukraine's diplomats, with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warning that the attack on the ship “cannot go unanswered” and calling it a violation of the United Nations Charter.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei called the strike a "criminal and aggressive act", and warned Kyiv that this could lead to an expansion of the Ukraine war.
Ukraine in turn has said it had targeted a Russian warship and vessels used for transporting Iranian-linked military cargo in the Caspian Sea. Iran's foreign ministry has maintained it “has never intervened in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine”.
The attack on the Iranian ship took place because Ukraine has stepped up its drone campaign against Russia, specifically targeting Russia's port infrastructure and vessels in the Black Sea.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken of mass drone operations targeting Russian logistics and energy infrastructure.
The Sheskharis terminal in Novorossiysk, Russia's largest Black Sea oil export facility, suspended tanker loadings due to the Ukrainian drone strikes. Ukraine also struck an export terminal in Rostov-on-Don.
Amid all this, commercial ships have also been hit.
Iran is not the only country to suffer casualties in this wave of drone attacks. India, the world's third-largest supplier of seafarers, has lost five sailors in this offensive and has lodged separate protests with Russia and Ukraine over separate instances of ships being targeted.
The Iran-Russia defence relationship
Ties between Iran and Ukraine were already under strain amid reports of Iran supplying Russia with drones and military technology.
Zelenskyy has accused Iran of abetting Russia in the war even though Iran has denied supplying missiles to Russia and maintained that it had supplied drones before the start of the war in Ukraine.
But Western capitals suspect Iran and Russia of covert defence cooperation and believe they are quietly aiding each other in their respective wars.
The US is investigating whether Russia has helped Iran by providing information or drone technology to target CIA facilities in the Gulf.
This includes Iran's attack on the US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in March, shortly after the start of the conflict.
A Reuters report, quoting unnamed Western officials, added that analysts thought the attack on the US embassy in Saudi Arabia involved Russian-enhanced versions of Iran's Shahed drones.
Increasing tensions with Ukraine would likely bring the two countries closer together even though their ability to help each other will likely be hamstrung by their own war efforts.
The US-Iran pause
The tensions between Ukraine and Iran have gone up as the US and Iran have stopped strikes on each other over the weekend.
US ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz told Fox News on Sunday that US President Donald Trump has halted attacks on Iran to allow room for diplomacy.
US media has reported that the US President has put aside plans to escalate attacks on Iran over falling stockpiles of Patriot anti-missile interceptors and other air defence munitions.
But even amid the pause between the US and Iran, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis and Saudi Arabia have been trading strikes. The Houthis have said that they targeted Saudi oil facilities, oil tankers in the Red Sea, and commercial shipping lanes.
But the latest tension between Ukraine and Iran threatens to open yet another front in the Ukraine war.