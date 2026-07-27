ETV Bharat / international

Explainer: Why Is Iran Threatening To Strike Ukraine?

An image released by ISU Tulcea, Romanian Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, shows a rescue ship evacuating injured crew members approaching the port in Tulcea, Romania, on July 21 after an LPG tanker ship sailing across the Black Sea toward a Ukrainian port caught fire. ( AP )

New Delhi: The wars in Ukraine and Iran were mostly running on parallel tracks.

But a Ukrainian drone attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian is threatening to widen the war theatre and push up regional tensions.

Iran said that one of its sailors was killed and another wounded after one of its ships was hit by Ukraine, resulting in growing tension between the two countries.

The increase in tension between Iran and Ukraine threatens to disrupt maritime movement from the Black Sea to the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, potentially upending global supply chains of energy and agricultural products. These waterways handle large volumes of global oil, LNG and grains.

The Black Sea is a major route for Ukrainian grain exports, while the Strait of Hormuz handles around a fifth of the world's oil trade.

The threat of instability is bound to boost shipping and insurance costs, pushing up prices and impacting global trade.

The tensions between the two countries come just as oil prices had dipped over six per cent after Iran and the US paused fighting over the weekend to allow their diplomats to find an off-ramp.

But renewed fighting would likely reverse that trend, even as it complicates ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in both wars.

Why is Iran threatening Ukraine?

Ties between Iran and Ukraine have been tense, with Tehran viewing the Ukrainian strike as an attack on its commercial interests.

Iran summoned Ukraine's diplomats, with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warning that the attack on the ship “cannot go unanswered” and calling it a violation of the United Nations Charter.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei called the strike a "criminal and aggressive act", and warned Kyiv that this could lead to an expansion of the Ukraine war.

Ukraine in turn has said it had targeted a Russian warship and vessels used for transporting Iranian-linked military cargo in the Caspian Sea. Iran's foreign ministry has maintained it “has never intervened in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine”.

The attack on the Iranian ship took place because Ukraine has stepped up its drone campaign against Russia, specifically targeting Russia's port infrastructure and vessels in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken of mass drone operations targeting Russian logistics and energy infrastructure.

The Sheskharis terminal in Novorossiysk, Russia's largest Black Sea oil export facility, suspended tanker loadings due to the Ukrainian drone strikes. Ukraine also struck an export terminal in Rostov-on-Don.

Amid all this, commercial ships have also been hit.