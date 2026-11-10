Why Is India Seeking To Engage More With Lebanon Amid Uncertainty In The Region?
India and Lebanon hold the first round of foreign office consultations, push for closer ties.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid uncertainty over what happens next in the Iran conflict and its impact on the region from Yemen to Lebanon, India's decision to hold its first round of foreign office consultations with Lebanon underlines its interest in building institutional capabilities with countries that have received limited attention in its West Asia policy.
However, as Lebanon goes through a vulnerable political and security period, India is expected to proceed cautiously in deepening the engagement with the West Asian country.
In Lebanon, Hezbollah, seen as an Iran proxy, has been weakened following its conflict with Israel but tensions remain between the government and the group over the latter's military capabilities. The probability of another wave of attacks between Hezbollah and Israel is not ruled out.
The planned departure of UN peacekeepers from Lebanon, which occurs over the next year after their mandate ends on December 31, is likely to create a security gap, placing the responsibility for security on local forces. And years of turmoil have left the economy under stress with the World Bank predicting inflation will touch 17.5 per cent.
India's outreach amid growing uncertainty
It is in this backdrop that the first foreign office consultation, a mechanism under which ties are reviewed and priority areas identified, was held between Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Sripriya Ranganathan and Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Lebanon.
A release from the MEA noted that the two sides discussed regional matters and "reviewed the entire range of India-Lebanon bilateral relations with a renewed commitment to energise the institutional mechanisms between the two countries," underlining an aim to deepen points of diplomatic contact.
Sources called it a routine development and noted that prior to the foreign office consultation, all communication took place through the Indian embassy. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1954.
Still, the move underlines India's efforts to establish a more structured relationship with Lebanon even as the instability in the region means India will have to move forward cautiously.
"...we believe that this foreign office consultation that has just taken place with Lebanon will bring our relations closer and whatever issues exist for both sides can be resolved in a much better way," said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
India's historical ties with Lebanon and the limited economic engagement
India and Lebanon have a history of cordial ties even though it is not comparable to the deep linkages India has with some other countries in the region from Israel to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. India has wide-ranging interests in West Asia where it has a large diaspora, investment and energy linkages.
With Lebanon, the engagement is limited, but there is history. Unlike many other countries, India kept its embassy open through the Lebanese Civil War, which ran from 1975 to 1990.
At present, Lebanon is home to a small Indian community of 1,500 including about 350 Indians working in the new US Chancery Building Project, which is under construction in Beirut, according to an MEA country brief on Lebanon. Indian workers are also engaged in construction and farm work.
That is not the only connection between India and Lebanon. An Indian Army battalion consisting of around 600 personnel has been deployed in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon since November 1998 to perform peacekeeping duties in South Lebanon.
At one point, Lebanon was a destination for Indian filmmakers with scenes from several Bollywood movies shot there.
Experts tracking developments in the region noted that it was high time India started paying attention to ties with countries like Lebanon, strategically located on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, bordered by Israel and Syria.
"Lebanon has always been under pressure from its neighbours or it has been a theatre of conflict between various parties. Lebanon has suffered a lot from the Seventies onwards. Now there is a bit of calm. But we don't know what happens next," said Zikrur Rahman, a former diplomat who has served in various Arab countries.
"But this is the time to review all of our Middle East policy. We have to relook at those countries with whom we had no proactive relations. Lebanon is strategically placed"
What India hopes to achieve
Lebanon is a small country off the east coast of the Mediterranean Sea, sitting at the crossroads of Europe, West Asia and Africa.
India has wide-ranging interests in West Asia and has for the most part successfully grown or protected ties with countries despite their regional affiliation, from Iran to Israel and the UAE to Saudi Arabia.
Building ties with Lebanon would give India greater depth in the region, which remains important for India's energy links and a large diaspora. It would also serve as a potential link as India seeks to push regional connectivity projects, which are at present on the back burner given the regional tensions. There is also the potential to grow trade links.
India is not alone in focusing on ties with Lebanon. In October the resident diplomatic missions of the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia proposed setting up of an ASEAN Committee in Beirut, Lebanon
According to a social media post by the Philippines embassy, the aim is to bolster diplomatic advocacy and deepen economic-cultural links with Lebanon.
At present, India's ties with Lebanon remain modest, despite its deep linkages in the region. Bilateral trade was US$ 337 million in 2025, as compared to US$ 323 million in 2024. India is the 11th largest import source for Lebanon, according to the MEA.
A key area of interest is pharmaceuticals with Lebanon dependent on imports for 70 per cent of its medicines. And this provides a business opportunity for India's pharmaceutical sector. During the foreign office consultations, both sides listed pharmaceuticals apart from trade, investment, and digital public infrastructure as key priority sectors.
Still, the question is how much India can do with Lebanon given the uncertainty in the region.
Tensions remain between Hezbollah and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun with the former seeking a revocation of the government's ban on its military and security activities. In March, the Lebanese government had criminalised Hezbollah's military wing following a rocket and drone attack by Hezbollah on an Israeli military facility near Haifa, which led to Israeli air strikes.
While India wants to build more structured ties with Lebanon, any expansion will depend on the regional situation, which remains tenuous amid multiple tension points.
"We will slowly see and watch the situation. It is basically to start engaging them on several fronts," said Rahman.
"There isn't much that can be done due to the regional situation, but it's good the initiative is slowly starting. We are working on digital payment and Rupay. We are asking them also apart from pharma and other trade relations."