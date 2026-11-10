ETV Bharat / international

Why Is India Seeking To Engage More With Lebanon Amid Uncertainty In The Region?

MEA Secretary Sripriya Ranganathan and Ambassador Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary-General of Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, participate in the first India-Lebanon Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on Monday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Amid uncertainty over what happens next in the Iran conflict and its impact on the region from Yemen to Lebanon, India's decision to hold its first round of foreign office consultations with Lebanon underlines its interest in building institutional capabilities with countries that have received limited attention in its West Asia policy.

However, as Lebanon goes through a vulnerable political and security period, India is expected to proceed cautiously in deepening the engagement with the West Asian country.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah, seen as an Iran proxy, has been weakened following its conflict with Israel but tensions remain between the government and the group over the latter's military capabilities. The probability of another wave of attacks between Hezbollah and Israel is not ruled out.

The planned departure of UN peacekeepers from Lebanon, which occurs over the next year after their mandate ends on December 31, is likely to create a security gap, placing the responsibility for security on local forces. And years of turmoil have left the economy under stress with the World Bank predicting inflation will touch 17.5 per cent.

India's outreach amid growing uncertainty

It is in this backdrop that the first foreign office consultation, a mechanism under which ties are reviewed and priority areas identified, was held between Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Sripriya Ranganathan and Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Lebanon.

A release from the MEA noted that the two sides discussed regional matters and "reviewed the entire range of India-Lebanon bilateral relations with a renewed commitment to energise the institutional mechanisms between the two countries," underlining an aim to deepen points of diplomatic contact.

Sources called it a routine development and noted that prior to the foreign office consultation, all communication took place through the Indian embassy. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1954.

Still, the move underlines India's efforts to establish a more structured relationship with Lebanon even as the instability in the region means India will have to move forward cautiously.

"...we believe that this foreign office consultation that has just taken place with Lebanon will bring our relations closer and whatever issues exist for both sides can be resolved in a much better way," said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

India's historical ties with Lebanon and the limited economic engagement

India and Lebanon have a history of cordial ties even though it is not comparable to the deep linkages India has with some other countries in the region from Israel to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. India has wide-ranging interests in West Asia where it has a large diaspora, investment and energy linkages.

With Lebanon, the engagement is limited, but there is history. Unlike many other countries, India kept its embassy open through the Lebanese Civil War, which ran from 1975 to 1990.

At present, Lebanon is home to a small Indian community of 1,500 including about 350 Indians working in the new US Chancery Building Project, which is under construction in Beirut, according to an MEA country brief on Lebanon. Indian workers are also engaged in construction and farm work.

That is not the only connection between India and Lebanon. An Indian Army battalion consisting of around 600 personnel has been deployed in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon since November 1998 to perform peacekeeping duties in South Lebanon.

At one point, Lebanon was a destination for Indian filmmakers with scenes from several Bollywood movies shot there.