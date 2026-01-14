ETV Bharat / international

Why Iran's Turmoil Has Forced India To Sound The Evacuation Alarm

In this photo obtained by The Associated Press, Iranians attend an anti-government protest in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Iran’s advisory on Wednesday urging all Indians to leave Iran by all available means of transport, including commercial flights, marks one of New Delhi’s strongest security warnings in West Asia in recent years.

Such language is usually reserved for situations where governments believe a host country may be approaching a point of serious internal breakdown or prolonged instability, underlining the gravity of the crisis now unfolding inside Iran.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5, 2026, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the advisory reads. "It is reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments."

FILE - This frame grab from footage circulating on social media shows protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire as they take to the streets despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 9, 2026. (AP)

The advisory issued by the Embassy of India in Tehran further urged all Indian nationals in Iran to have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available. It urged Indians to contact the mission for any assistance in this regard.

In diplomatic practice, advisories to "leave immediately" are issued only when a government believes it can no longer ensure the safety of its citizens through routine consular support. The Indian Embassy’s warning to nationals in Iran therefore carries particular weight, suggesting that New Delhi sees the country’s internal turmoil as entering a phase where violence, arbitrary detentions or disruptions to transport and services could escalate rapidly.

The current wave of unrest in Iran began in late December 2025, sparked by widespread discontent over deteriorating economic conditions – including soaring inflation, high food prices and a collapsing currency – and broader frustration with political repression and governance failures. Initially rooted in economic grievances, the demonstrations rapidly expanded into mass anti-government protests with political demands that challenge the Islamic Republic’s leadership and call for systemic change.

Protesters participate in a demonstration supporting protesters in Iran, in front of the US Consulate, Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (AP)

According to human rights monitoring groups, the protests quickly spread nationwide, encompassing hundreds of cities and towns across all 31 provinces, making this arguably the most extensive unrest Iran has faced in decades. Large numbers of Iranians have taken to the streets under powerful slogans that go beyond economic issues to critique the political system itself.

A severe internet and communications blackout imposed by Tehran has made independent verification difficult, but rights groups report a rapidly escalating human toll. As of mid-January, one monitoring group estimated over 2,500 deaths, tens of thousands of arrests, and thousands of severe injuries – figures that the Iranian government either downplays or does not officially confirm.

According to reports, Iranian authorities have responded with a brutal security crackdown, deploying the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Basij militia units and regular police forces to suppress protests. Human rights organisations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, have documented unlawful use of force, live ammunition, beatings, mass arbitrary arrests and intimidation tactics against largely peaceful demonstrators.

State media and government officials have labelled protest activities as "riots" or acts of foreign-inspired instability, and some have accused external powers of fomenting unrest. Tehran has also taken disciplinary actions against protest leaders and activists, including charging some with capital offences.