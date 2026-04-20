ETV Bharat / international

Why India’s Shipbuilding Pact With South Korea Could Reshape Its Maritime Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during a joint press statement, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: Among the outcomes from the bilateral summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held here on Monday is a Comprehensive Framework for Partnership in Shipbuilding, Shipping and Maritime logistics.

This partnership may appear technical at first glance. In reality, it touches the heart of India’s long-term economic and strategic ambitions at sea.

For a country that moves nearly 95 per cent of its trade by volume through maritime routes but still plays only a marginal role in global shipbuilding, collaboration with the global leader in shipbuilding signals a decisive shift in how New Delhi views its maritime future.

In this image posted on April 20, 2026, Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal with South Korea's Minister Yeo Han-koo during a meeting, in New Delhi (PTI)

“Shipbuilding cooperation is a key pillar of our bilateral partnership,” P Kumaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said while addressing a special media briefing following the bilateral summit. “We have announced a Comprehensive Framework for Partnership in Shipbuilding, Shipping and Maritime Logistics encompassing agreed initiatives and the ambitions of both sides in the shipbuilding sector.”

South Korea is the global leader in shipbuilding, known for constructing high-tech, efficient commercial vessels, including large container ships, LNG carriers and specialised offshore platforms. Its shipbuilding industry has long outpaced most rivals in terms of scale, technology and global competitiveness.

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and South Korean Minister of Trade Yeo Han-koo exchange an MoU in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during a joint press statement, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi (PTI)

India, by contrast, is still building up its shipbuilding base, with ambitions under the ‘Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’ to evolve into a major shipbuilding nation. While Indian shipyards like Cochin, Mazagon Dock and others have grown, they have not yet achieved global scale or competitiveness across all vessel types.

By partnering with South Korean firms and leveraging their technical expertise, design capabilities and industrial practices, India can accelerate the modernisation and global competitiveness of its shipbuilding sector. This helps India move beyond basic ship repairs or smaller vessels toward higher-value commercial and defence platforms.

In this image posted on April 20, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during a bilteral meeting, in New Delhi (PTI)

A strategic partnership with established Korean shipbuilders can also accelerate skill development among India’s workforce, aligning training with global standards.

India’s maritime logistics — including port infrastructure, cargo handling and shipping services — is critical to the nation’s trade competitiveness. Efficient shipbuilding and maritime logistics support faster turnaround at ports through better knowledge of vessel design and operations, improved shipping services for Indian exporters and importers, enhanced integration into global supply chains.