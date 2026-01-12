ETV Bharat / international

Why India-Germany Defence Ties Matter More Than Ever In Today’s Geopolitics

New Delhi: Defence and security cooperation between India and Germany has taken on fresh strategic significance as both countries navigate an increasingly fragmented and contested global order.

The signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent on Bilateral Defence Industrial Cooperation on Monday during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to India signals a shift in Berlin’s approach to the Indo-Pacific – from economic engagement to hard security alignment – at a time when power rivalries and supply-chain vulnerabilities are reshaping global geopolitics.

"The growing cooperation in defence and security is a symbol of our mutual trust and shared vision," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Merz following delegation-level talks between the two sides in Ahmedabad. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to Chancellor Merz for simplifying the processes related to defence trade. We will also work on a roadmap to enhance cooperation between our defence industries, which will open up new opportunities for co-development and co-production."

Modi further stated that the Indo-Pacific is of high priority for both India and Germany.

"To enhance our cooperation in this region, we are going to launch a Consultation Mechanism," he stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the International Kite Festival at Sabarmati Riverfront, in Ahmedabad. (ETV Bharat)

The Bilateral Defence Cooperation Agreement signed in September 2006 provides the framework for bilateral defence ties. To further enhance the defence industry and defence cooperation between Germany and India, the Arrangement on Implementation of the Agreement of 2006 concerning Bilateral Defence Cooperation was signed in February 2019 in Berlin.

Defence and security cooperation between India and Germany has emerged as an increasingly important pillar of the broader India–European Union (EU) relationship. While Germany is not traditionally viewed as a major Indo-Pacific military power, its growing engagement with India reflects a deeper convergence driven by geopolitical shifts, economic security, technological competition, and shared democratic values. As the global balance of power shifts and security challenges become more interconnected, India and Germany are finding that their strategic interests overlap far more than in the past.

For much of the Cold War and its aftermath, defence ties between India and Germany were modest, shaped largely by export controls, NATO alignments, and Germany’s historical restraint in military affairs. This began to change in the 2010s as Berlin gradually adopted a more active global security role and India sought diversified defence partnerships beyond Russia and the US. The real turning point, however, came after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which transformed Germany’s security outlook and made partnerships with reliable democracies like India far more valuable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz participate in the International Kite Festival at Sabarmati Riverfront, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (ETV Bharat)

Germany’s "Zeitenwende" (turning point) in defence policy, marked by massive increases in military spending and a willingness to project power abroad, has created new opportunities for cooperation with India, which is itself modernising its armed forces at a rapid pace.

As far as the Indo-Pacific is concerned, Germany now explicitly views the region that stretches from the east coast of Japan to the east coast of Africa as central to its security and economic interests. The region accounts for a large share of global trade and energy flows, and instability there would directly impact German industry and European prosperity. India, as the largest resident power in the Indian Ocean and a key Indo-Pacific stakeholder, is therefore indispensable to Germany’s regional strategy.

For New Delhi, Germany’s growing Indo-Pacific engagement strengthens the case that Europe is no longer just an economic partner but also a strategic actor. German naval deployments to the Indian Ocean, participation in multilateral exercises, and coordination with Indian forces improve maritime domain awareness and contribute to a rules-based order in a region facing increasing Chinese assertiveness.

This alignment is particularly important in safeguarding sea lanes, combating piracy, and responding to grey-zone threats that affect both Indian and European interests.

According to a joint statement issued by the two sides following Monday’s bilateral discussions, Modi and Merz reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, respect for international law, including the UN Convention of the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS).

"India welcomed Germany’s continued and growing engagement in the region, including activities under the Capacity Building and Resource Sharing pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) co-led by India and Germany," the statement reads.

One of the most significant areas of India–Germany defence cooperation lies in defence manufacturing and advanced technology. Germany is a global leader in engineering, precision manufacturing, submarine systems, sensors, and dual-use technologies that are critical for modern warfare.