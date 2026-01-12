Why India-Germany Defence Ties Matter More Than Ever In Today’s Geopolitics
A defence industrial roadmap and Indo-Pacific mechanism underline why India and Germany are becoming key partners in shaping a rules-based global order
Published : January 12, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence and security cooperation between India and Germany has taken on fresh strategic significance as both countries navigate an increasingly fragmented and contested global order.
The signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent on Bilateral Defence Industrial Cooperation on Monday during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to India signals a shift in Berlin’s approach to the Indo-Pacific – from economic engagement to hard security alignment – at a time when power rivalries and supply-chain vulnerabilities are reshaping global geopolitics.
"The growing cooperation in defence and security is a symbol of our mutual trust and shared vision," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Merz following delegation-level talks between the two sides in Ahmedabad. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to Chancellor Merz for simplifying the processes related to defence trade. We will also work on a roadmap to enhance cooperation between our defence industries, which will open up new opportunities for co-development and co-production."
Modi further stated that the Indo-Pacific is of high priority for both India and Germany.
"To enhance our cooperation in this region, we are going to launch a Consultation Mechanism," he stated.
The Bilateral Defence Cooperation Agreement signed in September 2006 provides the framework for bilateral defence ties. To further enhance the defence industry and defence cooperation between Germany and India, the Arrangement on Implementation of the Agreement of 2006 concerning Bilateral Defence Cooperation was signed in February 2019 in Berlin.
Defence and security cooperation between India and Germany has emerged as an increasingly important pillar of the broader India–European Union (EU) relationship. While Germany is not traditionally viewed as a major Indo-Pacific military power, its growing engagement with India reflects a deeper convergence driven by geopolitical shifts, economic security, technological competition, and shared democratic values. As the global balance of power shifts and security challenges become more interconnected, India and Germany are finding that their strategic interests overlap far more than in the past.
For much of the Cold War and its aftermath, defence ties between India and Germany were modest, shaped largely by export controls, NATO alignments, and Germany’s historical restraint in military affairs. This began to change in the 2010s as Berlin gradually adopted a more active global security role and India sought diversified defence partnerships beyond Russia and the US. The real turning point, however, came after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which transformed Germany’s security outlook and made partnerships with reliable democracies like India far more valuable.
Germany’s "Zeitenwende" (turning point) in defence policy, marked by massive increases in military spending and a willingness to project power abroad, has created new opportunities for cooperation with India, which is itself modernising its armed forces at a rapid pace.
As far as the Indo-Pacific is concerned, Germany now explicitly views the region that stretches from the east coast of Japan to the east coast of Africa as central to its security and economic interests. The region accounts for a large share of global trade and energy flows, and instability there would directly impact German industry and European prosperity. India, as the largest resident power in the Indian Ocean and a key Indo-Pacific stakeholder, is therefore indispensable to Germany’s regional strategy.
For New Delhi, Germany’s growing Indo-Pacific engagement strengthens the case that Europe is no longer just an economic partner but also a strategic actor. German naval deployments to the Indian Ocean, participation in multilateral exercises, and coordination with Indian forces improve maritime domain awareness and contribute to a rules-based order in a region facing increasing Chinese assertiveness.
This alignment is particularly important in safeguarding sea lanes, combating piracy, and responding to grey-zone threats that affect both Indian and European interests.
According to a joint statement issued by the two sides following Monday’s bilateral discussions, Modi and Merz reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, respect for international law, including the UN Convention of the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS).
"India welcomed Germany’s continued and growing engagement in the region, including activities under the Capacity Building and Resource Sharing pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) co-led by India and Germany," the statement reads.
One of the most significant areas of India–Germany defence cooperation lies in defence manufacturing and advanced technology. Germany is a global leader in engineering, precision manufacturing, submarine systems, sensors, and dual-use technologies that are critical for modern warfare.
India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India) initiatives seek exactly this kind of partnership: co-development, technology transfer, and domestic production rather than simple arms imports. German firms are already exploring partnerships in submarines, armoured vehicles, artillery systems, and aerospace components.
According to the joint statement, both sides appreciated the growing interaction between Indian and German defence businesses through defence roundtables and seminars held in Berlin and New Delhi and welcomed regular exchanges in this area.
"Both leaders lauded the continuing cooperation in submarines, obstacle avoidance system for helicopters and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), and looked forward to enhanced defence industrial collaboration by building a deepened relationship based on shared goals and complementarity of strength, namely skilled workforce and competitive costs from India and high technologies and investment from Germany," the statement further reads.
Addressing a special media briefing following the delegation-level meeting on Monday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that there was a considerable amount of discussion on the defence side of the relationship, which is seeing good and very promising progress.
"As far as defence cooperation is concerned, in the last few years, we have seen that in Germany’s policies on defence cooperation, there has been a clear change with regard to India,” Misri said. “Earlier, there was a lot of time needed for imports, but that has now changed. Now import clearances happen very fast. The backlog that has been there is now nearly cleared."
He said that technical, financial and commercial discussions in this connection are continuing.
"All I can say is that these discussions have maintained a positive momentum, but, at this point in time, since these have not concluded, it is difficult for me to say where we are at this moment," he said in response to a query. "The Defence Ministry might be more aware of that. But what I can say is that the discussions are proceeding positively, and I hope to see a positive outcome."
However, at the same time, when asked about Chancellor Merz’s comments during the joint media briefing that Germany wants defence cooperation with India to reduce New Delhi’s dependence on Russia for arms imports, Misri said that "our approach on defence sourcing is driven entirely by our national interests."
"There are a lot of factors involved in that," he said. "It is certainly not ideological. It is entirely driven by our interests. So, I would not say that sourcing from one is linked to sourcing from the other. We have a process in place that sets the requirements we have at any given time. We look at where in the world we are going to source from outside if we are not going to manufacture domestically. But I don’t think one is influenced by the other."
According to Abhinav Pandya, founder, director, and CEO of the Udaipur-based Usanas Foundation think tank, India-Germany defence cooperation is very important and critical, but there are major issues involved.
"First of all, we must understand that Europe is in an indirect war with Russia," Pandya told ETV Bharat. "Russia is fighting against Ukraine. The European Union is supporting Ukraine. Germany is one of the front-running countries of the European Union to support Ukraine against Russia."
He highlighted the fact that US President Donald Trump has withdrawn from the global conflict theatres.
"So, Trump is unlikely to support Europe in case of its fight against Russia," Pandya said. "He has already said that NATO countries will have to increase their defence expenditure. So, they should not rely on the US. There is a lot of insecurity among the European Union countries because they feel that the Americans will not come to their rescue against Russia. So, now they want to build up their own defence capabilities. That is why they are looking for opportunities to do things with India."
However, he said that the problem is that India has a traditional and historical friendship with Russia.
"So, whether India will be building ties with the European Union at the cost of its ties with Russia again remains a big question," he said. "This will certainly displease the Russians."
At the same time, Pandya pointed out to the fact that India’s defence capabilities are limited.
"We have major challenges," he said. "We have not been able to build our domestic light combat aircraft like Tejas. Besides that, our defence PSUs are ridden with inefficiency and inertia. There is a lot of red-tapism. So, we are also facing major challenges in that."
At the end of it though, the fact of the matter is that as geopolitical competition intensifies – from Ukraine to the South China Sea – the importance of trusted partnerships will only grow. India and Germany, though geographically distant, are increasingly connected by shared concerns about stability, sovereignty, and the future of the international order. Defence and security cooperation gives substance to their strategic partnership, moving it beyond trade and diplomacy into the realm of hard security.
