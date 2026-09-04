Explainer: Why Europe Is Turning To India After A "Rude Awakening" From China
Prime Minister Bart De Wever said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned Europe about trade threats from "a neighbour you all know."
Published : September 4, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Bart De Wever said Europe had a "rude awakening" due to heavy trade overdependence on China, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned its leaders about this possibility.
Speaking at a business event, de Wever, who is on a three-day visit to India, did not name China but referred to it as a "neighbour you all know."
"For too long Europe looked on as overcapacity was dumped below cost on our market, as its industrial base was undermined and as dependencies were deliberately built up so that they could be used to leverage," he said.
"The country that has profited the most from this does not lie very far from here. It's a neighbour you all know. India saw this earlier than we did. And they warned us, and we didn't listen".
He added: "Europe is listening now. We are listening now."
In the backdrop of trade tensions with China, convergence between India and Europe is growing as both sides saw each other as trusted partners, he noted.
The growing trade dispute between China and Europe
The Belgian Prime Minister's remarks on trade overdependence reflect growing alarm among European countries over the impact the influx of cheap Chinese goods has had on European manufacturing.
Europe has relied for years on importing cost-effective manufacturing from China, which has benefited consumers but has had an adverse impact on local manufacturing.
Dumping of goods is one area of concern. Dumping is when a product is imported at a price that is usually below the cost of production in the market of that country.
As a result, the European Union faces a steep trade deficit of around €1 billion per day in favour of China.
The trade deficit is €360 billion annually, with imports from China at €559.4 billion and EU exports at €199.6 billion, according to EU statistics.
China is the EU’s third-largest trading partner for goods and services after the United States and the United Kingdom, with EU imports of manufactured goods in 2025 accounting for 97.3 per cent of total imports from China.
The dependency is so high that EU chemical and car manufacturers are closing plants and cutting jobs as they struggle to compete with cheaper Chinese imports, reported Politico.
Worries are also growing about the impact of Chinese overcapacity on other sectors like the steel industry and the pharmaceutical industry among others.
In response, Brussels is negotiating a trade deal with Beijing, pushing for a commitment from China to work towards reducing the trade deficit and to open up the market to European companies.
The EU is looking to conclude trade talks by October, failing which it has warned of possible trade remedies.
The threat of a trade war remains as Beijing has warned that talks could not be driven by one-sided demands.
Europe looks to India
While the Belgian Prime Minister didn't elaborate on when Modi had warned Europe against China, the Indian Prime Minister at international forums has warned against the danger of economic dependencies being weaponised.
Over the years, he has highlighted supply chain vulnerabilities and underlined the importance of building "trusted and resilient supply chains".
India, like Europe, also has a longstanding problem of a growing trade deficit with China and recognised the threat early on.
India has sought to protect its domestic industries through manufacturing incentives, screening of foreign direct investment and anti-dumping duties.
Even then, India's trade deficit with China has continued to expand, hitting a record high of $112.16 billion in 2025-2026. This went up from $99.2 billion the previous year.
Caught between unpredictable US tariff policies on one hand and China industrial overcapacity on the other, Europe has increasingly looked to India.
India and the EU concluded a Free Trade Agreement in January this year after nearly two decades. The deal is likely to be implemented early next year.
For Europe, caught between the US and China, the deal underlines a new strategy of diversifying trade partners and building alternate supply chains.
India-Belgium ties expand
It is no coincidence that De Wever's visit to India is the first by a Belgian Prime Minister in two decades. It underlines renewed European interest in engaging with India, among the world's fastest-growing economies.
Traditionally, the trade between India and Belgium has been anchored in the diamond trade from Antwerp.
But now there is an effort to go beyond and expand ties to greater defence and economic engagement.
Belgium even assured India that it would not provide defence equipment and technology to Pakistan, even as the two sides agreed to a series of defence deals, including one to assemble 70mm rockets in India.
A joint statement noted that the two leaders "expressed satisfaction at the growth and diversification of bilateral economic ties and welcomed expanding cooperation in areas such as semiconductors, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, defence industrial collaboration, critical minerals..."
De Wever noted on Friday: "In a fragmented world, moreover, trust is a scarce commodity, and trust rests on mutual respect. India and Europe have our own history; we have our own strategic outlook, recognising that distinctiveness is the foundation on which any partnership must be built."
He added: "Today India-Europe are speaking the language of trade with renewed conviction."