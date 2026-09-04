ETV Bharat / international

Explainer: Why Europe Is Turning To India After A "Rude Awakening" From China

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with his Belgium counterpart Bart De Wever in New Delhi on Thursday. ( AP )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Bart De Wever said Europe had a "rude awakening" due to heavy trade overdependence on China, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned its leaders about this possibility.

Speaking at a business event, de Wever, who is on a three-day visit to India, did not name China but referred to it as a "neighbour you all know."

"For too long Europe looked on as overcapacity was dumped below cost on our market, as its industrial base was undermined and as dependencies were deliberately built up so that they could be used to leverage," he said.

"The country that has profited the most from this does not lie very far from here. It's a neighbour you all know. India saw this earlier than we did. And they warned us, and we didn't listen".

He added: "Europe is listening now. We are listening now."

In the backdrop of trade tensions with China, convergence between India and Europe is growing as both sides saw each other as trusted partners, he noted.

The growing trade dispute between China and Europe

The Belgian Prime Minister's remarks on trade overdependence reflect growing alarm among European countries over the impact the influx of cheap Chinese goods has had on European manufacturing.

Europe has relied for years on importing cost-effective manufacturing from China, which has benefited consumers but has had an adverse impact on local manufacturing.

Dumping of goods is one area of concern. Dumping is when a product is imported at a price that is usually below the cost of production in the market of that country.

As a result, the European Union faces a steep trade deficit of around €1 billion per day in favour of China.

The trade deficit is €360 billion annually, with imports from China at €559.4 billion and EU exports at €199.6 billion, according to EU statistics.

China is the EU’s third-largest trading partner for goods and services after the United States and the United Kingdom, with EU imports of manufactured goods in 2025 accounting for 97.3 per cent of total imports from China.

The dependency is so high that EU chemical and car manufacturers are closing plants and cutting jobs as they struggle to compete with cheaper Chinese imports, reported Politico.

Worries are also growing about the impact of Chinese overcapacity on other sectors like the steel industry and the pharmaceutical industry among others.

In response, Brussels is negotiating a trade deal with Beijing, pushing for a commitment from China to work towards reducing the trade deficit and to open up the market to European companies.

The EU is looking to conclude trade talks by October, failing which it has warned of possible trade remedies.

The threat of a trade war remains as Beijing has warned that talks could not be driven by one-sided demands.