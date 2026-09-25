ETV Bharat / international

Amid Growing Unilateralism, Why Does India Want A Seat In The UN Security Council?

The United Nations Security Council meets on artificial intelligence at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters on Wednesday. ( AP )

New Delhi: As the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran intensify, the United Nations Security Council has been unable to speak in one voice.

The most powerful members of the UNSC, the permanent members with veto powers, have been divided over aspects of both conflicts, underlining the limitations of the key global body responsible for international peace and security

So why does India want a seat at the UNSC table at a time when multilateral action has been found severely wanting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres warning that conflicts have paralysed the Security Council?

Why India wants the seat

India is pursuing two goals simultaneously at the ongoing UN General Assembly in the US. First, it has intensified its campaign for a non-permanent UNSC seat, a rotational two-year term, for the 2028–2029 term. The second long-term goal is to continue a decades-long campaign to become a permanent member of the UNSC.

While the first goal is achievable, the second one remains a long-term aspiration. The UNSC has five permanent members who have veto powers while the other 10 members are non-permanent members who have a fixed term of two years with representation from different blocs.

Veto powers mean that only the five permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States - have the power to block any resolution even though abstaining doesn't count as a veto.

So why does India want a presence within the UNSC without veto power? India sees a non-permanent seat as an opportunity to exercise diplomatic influence, represent the Global South, shape debate on issues and build the case for permanent member status.

Experts noted that it gets India a seat at the table and allows it to work within the system, supporting multilateralism, at a particularly critical time when multilateralism is fracturing. There have been instances of countries pursuing their own agenda and interpreting international laws according to their national interests or not following them at all.

"Why it is important for India to be in the UNSC is because of the very nature of the Security Council. Because it is one of the most important bodies of the UN. It is important to be there and that is where geopolitics is decided," said T.S. Tirumurti, former Indian Permanent Representative/ambassador to the United Nations in New York.

"Whenever we have been there people have understood that we have contributed in a positive way. India has been a positive force in the UNSC even if we are not permanent members. Many times we speak on behalf of the Global South, especially Africa."

While it cannot challenge the veto power, India has in the past used its alliances with permanent members to push its agenda. In 2021, under India's presidency, the UNSC adopted a resolution that "demanded that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country; shelter or train terrorists; plan and finance terrorist acts", two weeks after the Taliban takeover. The resolution was sponsored by France, the UK and the US and got 13 votes with Russia and China abstaining.

This time round, India's campaign, centred on SHANTI, an acronym for Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity. The campaign is built around the importance of international rules, which has become casualty in conflicts as civilian infrastructure has been targetted in Iran and Ukraine maritime security, multilateralism and counter terrorism.

What are India's chances of returning to the UNSC?