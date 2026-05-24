ETV Bharat / international

Why Has Cow Slaughter Been Banned In Saudi Arabia During Hajj?

File photo of sacrificial animals in Makkah. ( AFP )

Makkah: Saudi Arabian authorities have banned the slaughter of cows and camels during the Hajj occasion, which occurs during an annual 84-hour-long sacrifice marathon marking the celebration of Eid al-Adha, a major festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The Hajj pilgrims have been asked to offer the sacrifice of sheep only to commemorate a ritual started by Prophet Abraham thousands of years ago. Saudi Arabia's state-of-the-art slaughterhouse in Makkah. (ETV Bharat) “We are not sacrificing cows and camels during the Hajj period. The Saudi authorities have banned the sacrifice of large animals after the outbreak of coronavirus in 2019," said Seraj Mohammad Alfelali, General Manager of Hadi and Adahi, a government-run Programme that manages a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse spread over an area of one million square meters where the world’s largest quantity of red meat is stored during the Hajj period. How does Saudi Arabia carry out the enormous exercise of sacrifice of hundreds of thousands of animals during Hajj. . (ETV Bharat) Alfelali said that modern machinery has been employed to execute the animals, in compliance with Muslim jurisprudence procedures during the Hajj period. The slaughterhouse has been established in the vicinity of the sacred valley of Mina, where pilgrims initiate the Hajj pilgrimage by offering select prayers during a time frame. Each pilgrim offers a sacrifice after the culmination of the 5-day pilgrimage as a token of thanksgiving and commemoration. Camels graze in the desert near a road between Riyadh and al-Ahsa, some 200 kilometers east of the Saudi capital, on March 15, 2026. (AFP)