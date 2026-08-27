ETV Bharat / international

Why Closer Defence Ties With Uzbekistan Matter For India’s Central Asian Strategy

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Uzbekistan, deepening defence cooperation is very much on the table.

Closer military ties with Tashkent could give New Delhi greater strategic depth in a region where its interests are growing, but its physical access remains constrained.

During a special media briefing here Thursday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Uzbekistan on August 29-30, Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, noted India already has a defence engagement with Uzbekistan that has been going on for some time.

He noted that during the Prime Minister's visit, the two sides would review cooperation and look forward to "enhancing the engagement "in a host of areas including defence.

“We set up an institutional mechanism of a joint working group on defence in 2019,” George said. “And then, the last meeting held earlier this year explored new avenues of cooperation in the defence industrial domain.”

He said that India and Uzbekistan regularly participate in the joint annual military exercises, DUSTLIK, the seventh edition of which was conducted in Uzbekistan in April this year.

“There has been considerable interaction between the defence industries of both countries, with participation of delegation from the Defence Industry Agency of Uzbekistan participating in AERO-India in 2025,” he said.

India’s effort to deepen defence cooperation with Uzbekistan reflects a larger geopolitical reality: Central Asia can no longer be viewed merely as Russia’s traditional sphere of influence.

China’s expanding presence, Afghanistan’s unresolved security challenges and the growing competition over connectivity and strategic influence have made the region increasingly important to India.

Uzbekistan occupies a strategically important position at the heart of Central Asia.

It shares borders with all four other Central Asian states as well as Afghanistan, making its security environment closely connected with developments in Afghanistan and the wider Eurasian region.

For India, stronger defence ties with Tashkent provide an avenue for greater engagement with a region that has become increasingly important to Indian foreign and security policy. Central Asia sits at the intersection of Russian, Chinese, Iranian, Turkish and Western strategic interests.

The region has also become more important because of concerns surrounding terrorism, violent extremism, drug trafficking, border security and instability emanating from Afghanistan.

India and Uzbekistan therefore have considerable convergence in their emphasis on counter-terrorism and preventing extremist networks from gaining space.

George noted India also has strong counter-terrorism cooperation with Uzbekistan under the joint working group established.

“The ninth joint working group meeting was held in Tashkent last year, and India and Uzbekistan also cooperate in the Central Asia format, which reviews regional security challenges, advance counter-terrorism and tech cooperation, and continue the dialogue framework launched in 2022,” George said.

The focus of DUSTLIK on joint operations against unlawful armed groups reflects this common security concern.

The security situation in and around Afghanistan is particularly relevant to both countries.

Uzbekistan has a direct border with Afghanistan, while India has long been concerned about terrorism and extremist networks operating from or through the region.

Defence cooperation consequently serves as a mechanism for sharing operational experience, intelligence perspectives and counter-terrorism practices.

Exercises involving special operations, surveillance, reconnaissance and joint planning can help both sides prepare for security challenges that are difficult to address through conventional military capabilities alone.

For India, maintaining close security relationships with Central Asian states also provides a better understanding of developments in Afghanistan and their possible implications for India’s wider security environment.