Explainer: Why China's Export Control On Tunnel Boring Machines Matters For India
China to bring in export controls on the specialised equipment from November 18.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
New Delhi: India and China have multiple irritants in bilateral ties, from the unresolved border to the growing trade deficit. Now, a piece of specialised heavy engineering equipment could become yet another irritant.
China, which dominates global sales and production, announced export controls on Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) and different types of tunnel boring machines starting November 18.
China’s Ministry of Commerce has classified the heavy-duty version of the machines as dual-use items, meaning it has both civilian and military applications. It hasn't banned exports outright but it has introduced stricter controls, requiring additional licensing and permit requirements. This new requirement is for sensitive regions and countries that have a territorial dispute with China, which includes India.
How will this impact India?
What China does impacts India as China manufacture an estimated 70 per cent of all heavy tunnelling equipment globally.
While in the short term, the concern is not the acquisition of the machines but the requirement for spare parts for existing machines in India. The restrictions could have implications for India's infrastructure spree.
India is seeing fast-paced infrastructure development from building all-terrain tunnels in the border areas along the border with China to expanding metro networks in multiple cities and building high-speed rail. A Tunnel Boring Machine, which has a circular steel wheel embedded with an extremely hard chemical compound, tunnels through soil or rock while simultaneously lining it with concrete blocks.
The machine is used to drill underground to create road and railway tunnels in strategically important border areas apart from underground metro tracks in cities and underground tunnels for hydroelectric projects.
As a result any delays in acquiring the machine or its spare parts would impact all these sectors. The additional export requirements could slow down the acquisition of the machines and spare parts, which could impact the pace of ongoing infrastructure work.
Still, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India will boost domestic capability to manufacture these machines if China exports are impacted. "Our relations with China are good but if they give a tunnel boring machine, we will develop it ourselves. We will not ask them." This is expected to take time as China dominates the supply chain for building TBMs and their spare parts.
Is China trying to send a message?
The acquisition of TBM's is not a new issue. Even before the export controls, India had raised the issue of smoother supply of the equipment with the Chinese side. It has continued to bring it up in talks. After the border row between India and China, Beijing has increased scrutiny of exports.
In 2024, India raised concerns about delays after it bought the equipment from a German company, which manufactured in China. However, the issue was resolved following coordination between India and China.
With China classifying the equipment as dual-use, it has led to speculation over whether China is seeking to send a message or trying to slow down India's infrastructure development along the border.
The Global Times, a newspaper that is the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, said in an editorial that a single Tunnel Boring Machine "should not become a source of friction between China and India."
"By setting aside excessive sensitivities and allowing technical issues to be addressed through appropriate technical channels, the two countries can create more room for the improvement of bilateral relations," it said. It also added that China is not trying to slow down India's infrastructure drive along the border, which would allow for faster troop movements.
"As for speculations that China is deliberately seeking to "restrict India's use of TBMs in border areas," they say more about the insecurity of those making them than about China's intentions."
The latest export controls come at a time when the two countries are trying to stabilise ties. Any disruption to the supply of the machines and their parts would likely only increase distrust. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that "differences should not become disputes" during their meeting in September.
India and China have both sought to stabilise ties amid an uncertain geopolitical climate. China is going through a period of economic stress amid slowing consumption, which means that it has to export more, which has also drawn accusations from other countries such as the European Union of oversupply of goods in global markets.
For India, the export controls on TBMs underline the dangers of dependence on China for critical equipment and developing domestic manufacturing will not solve immediate needs.