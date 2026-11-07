ETV Bharat / international

Explainer: Why China's Export Control On Tunnel Boring Machines Matters For India

Workers from the Panama Metro company walk at the end of the tunnel construction site in front of a tunnel boring machine in Panama City in 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India and China have multiple irritants in bilateral ties, from the unresolved border to the growing trade deficit. Now, a piece of specialised heavy engineering equipment could become yet another irritant.

China, which dominates global sales and production, announced export controls on Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) and different types of tunnel boring machines starting November 18.

China’s Ministry of Commerce has classified the heavy-duty version of the machines as dual-use items, meaning it has both civilian and military applications. It hasn't banned exports outright but it has introduced stricter controls, requiring additional licensing and permit requirements. This new requirement is for sensitive regions and countries that have a territorial dispute with China, which includes India.

How will this impact India?

What China does impacts India as China manufacture an estimated 70 per cent of all heavy tunnelling equipment globally.

While in the short term, the concern is not the acquisition of the machines but the requirement for spare parts for existing machines in India. The restrictions could have implications for India's infrastructure spree.

India is seeing fast-paced infrastructure development from building all-terrain tunnels in the border areas along the border with China to expanding metro networks in multiple cities and building high-speed rail. A Tunnel Boring Machine, which has a circular steel wheel embedded with an extremely hard chemical compound, tunnels through soil or rock while simultaneously lining it with concrete blocks.

The machine is used to drill underground to create road and railway tunnels in strategically important border areas apart from underground metro tracks in cities and underground tunnels for hydroelectric projects.

As a result any delays in acquiring the machine or its spare parts would impact all these sectors. The additional export requirements could slow down the acquisition of the machines and spare parts, which could impact the pace of ongoing infrastructure work.

Still, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India will boost domestic capability to manufacture these machines if China exports are impacted. "Our relations with China are good but if they give a tunnel boring machine, we will develop it ourselves. We will not ask them." This is expected to take time as China dominates the supply chain for building TBMs and their spare parts.