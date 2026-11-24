Explained: Why Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Wants Sheikh Hasina Extradited But Refuses Her A Passport
The Awami League leader, who has lived in exile in India since August 2024, announced she will return to Bangladesh on December 16.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
New Delhi: For weeks, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her plans to return home, where she faces the death penalty, in December in multiple interviews and at a press conference.
The Awami League leader, who has lived in exile in India since August 2024, has now set the exact date: December 16, the day Bangladesh won independence after a war with Pakistan and marks as Victory Day. She also wants the Bangladesh government to arrange a flight from India to Bangladesh for her return.
Despite the announcement, her return remains uncertain because she does not as of now have a passport or any valid legal document to board a plane or even cross the border by road while an extradition request remains pending with New Delhi. She has asked for a passport but so far the Rahman government seemed disinclined to provide her with one.
So why is the Tarique Rahman government pressing India to extradite her on one hand but refusing to give her a passport on the other?
The question that emerges is whether the Bangladesh government is serious about wanting Hasina extradited back to Bangladesh to face justice or does it prefer keeping her out of Bangladesh, thus reducing the risk of energising the Awami League?
Why does Sheikh Hasina want to return to Bangladesh?
Hasina, who has been in exile and not seen publicly since she left Bangladesh, clearly sees an opportunity to revive the Awami League, unite its scattered leaders and cadre and write a new political chapter after her ignominious ouster from Bangladesh.
Sheikh Hasina fled on the afternoon of August 5, 2024, toppled by a popular uprising. She was accused of ordering a violent crackdown against protesters. Nine months later, the then interim government banned the Awami League under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
Due to the ban, the Awami League could not participate in the February parliamentary elections that saw Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the eldest son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, come to power.
While the Awami League has faced troubles since her ouster and its leaders scattered outside Bangladesh, Hasina appears to have some level of support within the country and clearly sees an opportunity to gain political relevance. She has already become a talking point in Bangladesh and India. She has said she will defend herself in court and denies charges of excesses under her rule.
In a sign that opponents have not been able to clamp down entirely on the party, the Awami League staged nationwide protests that turned violent in parts in response to the Bangladesh government's refusal to provide a passport to Hasina, Bomb blasts and arson took place in pockets where the party enjoys support. It also underlined the fragility of Bangladesh's political climate, showing that the Awami League and its supporters remain active in Bangladesh despite the ban.
Does Tarique Rahman really want Sheikh Hasina back in Bangladesh?
Bangladesh's minister of state for foreign minister Humaiun Kabir ruled out a passport for Sheikh Hasina after her lawyer sent a legal request for a passport through the Bangladesh High Commission in India. But at the same time, the Tarique Rahman government has been pushing India to extradite Sheikh Hasina.
“The desire might be that… she sees herself returning to Bangladesh on a plane. No. She’s not a regular commercial passenger. She can only be brought back in handcuffs or through strict surveillance. That’s it,” he was quoted as saying today, according to Bangladesh media.
India has maintained that it is examining the extradition request with the Ministry of External Affairs labelling the extradition a "legal matter". Officials say that Sheikh Hasina would require a passport or any other travel document to leave India.
For Tarique Rahman and his party, it is all a matter of optics. An extradition, if granted, would allow the government to claim it brought a wanted fugitive to face the law in Bangladesh and potentially score political points. But providing a passport or a legal document would give Hasina the upper hand and send a message that depsite facing the death penalty she is willing to return home. It would also open the government to criticism from the opposition including the Jamaat over facilitating Hasina's return.
Hasina has already sought to take the moral high ground. "Whatever fate awaits me, I will return to my people,” she said in one interview.
Bangladesh's politics was for long dominated by the begums. Rahman's mother, who led the BNP, and Sheikh Hasina often alternated in power, until Hasina consolidated her authority, facing criticism for muzzling the press and clamping down on political rivals.
Rahman himself was in self-imposed exile for 20 years in the UK before his return to Bangladesh and faced corruption cases, which have all been resolved after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.
Her return would likely enthuse Awami League supporters and provide a new lease of life to the fragmented party.
What happens next?
Whether she is able to or not, Sheikh Hasina will likely maintain her position on wanting to return to Bangladesh even if legal and political obstacles get in the way. Rahman has little incentive to want her back, which brings with it the threat of the Awami League's revival and opens his government to opposition criticism.
India, on the other hand, wants to reset ties with Bangladesh, an important neighbour critical for India's security, connectivity to the Northeast and regional stability amid geopolitical uncertainty. Traditionally, India has always had closer ties with the Awami League under Sheikh Hasina rather than the BNP. But right now it wants to stabilise ties with Bangladesh.
However, Sheikh Hasina's continued presence in India will complicate the effort to reset ties with Bangladesh. Rahman has resisted a visit to India and has kept Sheikh Hasina's extradition as a precondition to his visit.
For now, it remains to be seen what happens on December 16 and how much even the notion of Sheikh Hasina's return impacts Bangladesh's politics.