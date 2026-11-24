ETV Bharat / international

Explained: Why Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Wants Sheikh Hasina Extradited But Refuses Her A Passport

New Delhi: For weeks, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her plans to return home, where she faces the death penalty, in December in multiple interviews and at a press conference.

The Awami League leader, who has lived in exile in India since August 2024, has now set the exact date: December 16, the day Bangladesh won independence after a war with Pakistan and marks as Victory Day. She also wants the Bangladesh government to arrange a flight from India to Bangladesh for her return.

Despite the announcement, her return remains uncertain because she does not as of now have a passport or any valid legal document to board a plane or even cross the border by road while an extradition request remains pending with New Delhi. She has asked for a passport but so far the Rahman government seemed disinclined to provide her with one.

So why is the Tarique Rahman government pressing India to extradite her on one hand but refusing to give her a passport on the other?

The question that emerges is whether the Bangladesh government is serious about wanting Hasina extradited back to Bangladesh to face justice or does it prefer keeping her out of Bangladesh, thus reducing the risk of energising the Awami League?

Why does Sheikh Hasina want to return to Bangladesh?

Hasina, who has been in exile and not seen publicly since she left Bangladesh, clearly sees an opportunity to revive the Awami League, unite its scattered leaders and cadre and write a new political chapter after her ignominious ouster from Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina fled on the afternoon of August 5, 2024, toppled by a popular uprising. She was accused of ordering a violent crackdown against protesters. Nine months later, the then interim government banned the Awami League under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Due to the ban, the Awami League could not participate in the February parliamentary elections that saw Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the eldest son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, come to power.

While the Awami League has faced troubles since her ouster and its leaders scattered outside Bangladesh, Hasina appears to have some level of support within the country and clearly sees an opportunity to gain political relevance. She has already become a talking point in Bangladesh and India. She has said she will defend herself in court and denies charges of excesses under her rule.

In a sign that opponents have not been able to clamp down entirely on the party, the Awami League staged nationwide protests that turned violent in parts in response to the Bangladesh government's refusal to provide a passport to Hasina, Bomb blasts and arson took place in pockets where the party enjoys support. It also underlined the fragility of Bangladesh's political climate, showing that the Awami League and its supporters remain active in Bangladesh despite the ban.

Does Tarique Rahman really want Sheikh Hasina back in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh's minister of state for foreign minister Humaiun Kabir ruled out a passport for Sheikh Hasina after her lawyer sent a legal request for a passport through the Bangladesh High Commission in India. But at the same time, the Tarique Rahman government has been pushing India to extradite Sheikh Hasina.