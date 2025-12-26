ETV Bharat / international

Elections, Exiles And Minority Fears: Why Bangladesh’s 2026 Vote Matters For India

Tarique Rahman (4R), son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s acting chairman waves to supporters during a rally after his arrival in Dhaka on December 25, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections scheduled for February 2026 have become one of the most consequential political events in South Asia for India, as Dhaka navigates a dramatic political reset marked by the return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman after 17 years of self-imposed exile in London, the exclusion of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League from the polls, and rising anxiety over minority safety.

With New Delhi publicly calling for “free, fair and inclusive” elections, the outcome will determine not just who governs Bangladesh, but how stable and predictable India’s most important eastern neighbour will remain.

“We are all aware of the recent developments in Bangladesh,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while a weekly media briefing here on Friday.

File - A man watches Chief Election Commissioner A. M. M. Nasir Uddin's address on mobile in Dhaka on December 11, 2025, during the announcement of the parliamentary elections and the July National Charter referendum. Bangladesh will hold national polls on February 12, the electoral commission announced on December 11, the country's first vote since a student-led uprising toppled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina last year. (AFP)

“We have been closely following them. As far as law-and-order situation is concerned, I have been apprising you from time to time as to what our position has been and should be. The unremitting hostilities against minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists, at the hands of extremists is a matter of great concern. We condemn the recent gruesome killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice.”

Jaiswal pointed out to the fact that over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities, including cases of killings, arsons and land grab have been documented by independent sources during the tenure of the interim government.

“These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggerations or dismissed as political violence,” he said.

As far as the return of Tarique Rahman is concerned, Jaiswal said that India supports free, fair and inclusive elections in Bangladesh.

“This development should be seen in that context,” Jaiswal said.

He further stated that India’s point on Bangladesh has been clear and consistent throughout.

File - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and religious activists burn posters of Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government during a protest near the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh office in Kolkata on December 22, 2025. (AFP)

“India stands for strengthening our ties with the people of Bangladesh,” the spokesperson stated. “We favour peace and stability in Bangladesh. We stand for free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections which have to be held in a peaceful atmosphere.”

Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections scheduled for February 2026 are shaping up to be one of the most consequential political events in South Asia in recent years – not just for Bangladesh, but for India as well. The combination of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s dramatic ouster in August 2024, the subsequent banning of her Awami League from contesting the election, and the return of Tarique Rahman after 17 years in exile has created a political reset in Dhaka that New Delhi cannot afford to ignore.

For nearly 15 years, India’s Bangladesh policy revolved around Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League. Under Hasina, Dhaka cracked down on anti-India insurgent groups, deepened security cooperation, supported regional connectivity projects, and maintained a broadly secular political orientation. Few neighbours gave India the kind of strategic comfort that Bangladesh did during this period.