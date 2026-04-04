ETV Bharat / international

WHO Warns About Attacks On Iran Health Facilities, Regional Threat

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Addresses at the opening ceremony of WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit, in Gandhinagar, on Thursday, August 17, 2023. ( IANS )

Paris: The World Health Organisation warned Friday about "multiple attacks on health" in Iran following an airstrike on a facility in Tehran, and launched an urgent appeal to aid health systems affected in the wider region.

"Multiple attacks on health have been reported in the Iranian capital, Tehran, in recent days amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

He said the Pasteur Institute, a public health and research centre in the capital, "sustained significant damage and was rendered unable to continue delivering health services" -- one of 20 facilities the WHO has confirmed as being targeted. Iranian health ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour posted pictures on X on Thursday showing a heavily damaged building, with parts of the facility reduced to rubble.

Iran's ISNA news agency reported that the "services of the Pasteur Institute of Iran have not been interrupted by these attacks", adding that vaccine and serum production would continue. "Fortunately, none of the employees of the Pasteur Institute in Iran were harmed in the recent attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime," it wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Pasteur Institute of Iran, which has no formal links with the original Pasteur Institute in Paris, is one of the oldest such facilities in Iran, having been founded in 1920. Tedros said the centre "plays an important role in protecting and promoting population health, including in emergencies".

Beyond Iran, Tedros said the WHO was calling for urgent support for health systems affected by the conflict in Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, noting the "mass displacement" of around four million people caused by the war, which has killed more than 3,000 and injured more than 30,000.

Tedros said the $30.3-million appeal to cover the period March to August would support essential health services and trauma care as well as disease surveillance and early warning systems, mass casualty management and readiness to deal with potential chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear emergencies.