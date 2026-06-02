ETV Bharat / international

WHO Sees Sharp Drop In Suspected Ebola Cases From 906 To 116

Health workers stand in a new Ebola treatment center during a visit of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Bunia, in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 31, 2026. ( AFP )

Geneva: The WHO on Tuesday dramatically scaled back the number of suspected Ebola cases in central Africa to 116 from more than 900 previously, with 330 cases now confirmed.

As of May 31, the World Health Organization said 116 suspected cases of the deadly virus had been registered in Democratic Republic of Congo -- down from 906 late last week. Another 321 cases had been confirmed in the DRC, including 48 deaths, while nine confirmed cases were registered in neighbouring Uganda including one death.