ETV Bharat / international

WHO Seeks Clarity From Russia After Irkutsk Lab Worker Dies Of 'Pneumonic Plague'

New Delhi: Following the death of a laboratory worker in Russia's Irkutsk oblast due to "severe pneumonia", the World Health Organisation (WHO) has sought further information from Russian authorities, saying conflicting reports about a possible pneumonic plague exposure must be clarified under international health regulations.

Expressing concerns, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he has sought details about the cause of severe pneumonia and a clarity on reports of a possible pneumonic plague exposure at the regions's Antiplague Research Institute.

In a post on X, Tedros said, "Since the first media reports, WHO has been actively following up on the reported death of a laboratory worker at the Irkutsk Antiplague Research Institute in Irkutsk oblast, Russian Federation. The individual died on October 2, 2026, after being hospitalised with severe pneumonia. Initial media reports suggested pneumonic plague following an alleged accidental laboratory exposure."

However, the Russian health authorities said no case of plague had recently been registered in Irkutsk oblast, Tedros said.

"In response to WHO's verification request under the International Health Regulations, the Russian health authorities reported that no case of plague had recently been registered in Irkutsk oblast. They informed WHO that an epidemiological investigation had been conducted, preventive and control measures implemented, and identified contacts placed under medical observation and tested," he stated.

According to the information shared by Russian authorities with the WHO, no high-threat pathogens had been detected among the contacts and that medical observation of all identified contacts had been completed.

Tedros said WHO has been in contact with the Russian health authorities and has offered technical support.