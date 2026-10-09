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Who Is Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay? The Anti-Apartheid Pioneer Who Won The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay, a renowned South African jurist of Indian Tamil origin, has won this year’s prestigious Nobel Peace Prize for promoting peace and international law. The major contribution to the recognition was her role in the prosecution of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

She dedicated the prize to survivors of international crimes and those working to advance international justice. “Their compassion and courage continue to ensure that impunity will not be allowed to reign,” she said.

Pillay was in Courtroom 600 in Nuremberg, Germany, the historic site of the post-World War II Nazi trials, when she learned of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement. “Perhaps it was meant to be that I was in this historic courtroom, 600, where the Nuremberg trials were held, when the announcement was made, and I was informed of the award,” she said after Friday’s announcement.

File photo of Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay (NobelPrize.org)

The 85-year-old jurist has served as a judge on the High Court in South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, she chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Currently, she serves as a judge on the International Court of Justice in the case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide.

Early life and fighting apartheid

Born on September 23, 1941, in Durban, South Africa, Pillay grew up in a family of Indian Tamil descent and studied at the University of Natal, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1963 and a Bachelor of Laws degree in 1965.

In 1967, she founded her own law firm and studied at Harvard University in the 1980s and earned her Doctor of Juridical Science degree there in 1988.

Growing up under South Africa’s apartheid regime, she experienced first-hand the system of institutionalised racial discrimination and human rights violations. She later moved to the forefront of the international legal order by defending activists who stood up against the repressive regime.

File photo of Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay (NobelPrize.org)

Pillay represented opponents of apartheid and political detainees, drawing attention to torture and solitary confinement. "A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a statement.

In 1967, she became the first woman of colour to establish a law practice in Natal Province, according to the Institute for African Women in Law. In 1973, she helped secure political prisoners’ right to legal counsel. Her experiences also exposed the racial barriers within South Africa’s legal system. A Harvard Law School profile noted that, as a lawyer, she had not been allowed to enter a judge’s chambers.

Defining landmark cases on global stage

In 1995, a year after South Africa’s first democratic elections, Pillay became the first woman of colour to serve as an acting judge on the country’s High Court.