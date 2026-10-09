Who Is Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay? The Anti-Apartheid Pioneer Who Won The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
South African jurist Navi Pillay won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her pioneering career fighting apartheid and prosecuting historic global war crimes.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST|
Updated : October 9, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay, a renowned South African jurist of Indian Tamil origin, has won this year’s prestigious Nobel Peace Prize for promoting peace and international law. The major contribution to the recognition was her role in the prosecution of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.
She dedicated the prize to survivors of international crimes and those working to advance international justice. “Their compassion and courage continue to ensure that impunity will not be allowed to reign,” she said.
Pillay was in Courtroom 600 in Nuremberg, Germany, the historic site of the post-World War II Nazi trials, when she learned of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement. “Perhaps it was meant to be that I was in this historic courtroom, 600, where the Nuremberg trials were held, when the announcement was made, and I was informed of the award,” she said after Friday’s announcement.
The 85-year-old jurist has served as a judge on the High Court in South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, she chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Currently, she serves as a judge on the International Court of Justice in the case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide.
Early life and fighting apartheid
Born on September 23, 1941, in Durban, South Africa, Pillay grew up in a family of Indian Tamil descent and studied at the University of Natal, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1963 and a Bachelor of Laws degree in 1965.
In 1967, she founded her own law firm and studied at Harvard University in the 1980s and earned her Doctor of Juridical Science degree there in 1988.
Growing up under South Africa’s apartheid regime, she experienced first-hand the system of institutionalised racial discrimination and human rights violations. She later moved to the forefront of the international legal order by defending activists who stood up against the repressive regime.
Pillay represented opponents of apartheid and political detainees, drawing attention to torture and solitary confinement. "A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a statement.
In 1967, she became the first woman of colour to establish a law practice in Natal Province, according to the Institute for African Women in Law. In 1973, she helped secure political prisoners’ right to legal counsel. Her experiences also exposed the racial barriers within South Africa’s legal system. A Harvard Law School profile noted that, as a lawyer, she had not been allowed to enter a judge’s chambers.
Defining landmark cases on global stage
In 1995, a year after South Africa’s first democratic elections, Pillay became the first woman of colour to serve as an acting judge on the country’s High Court.
That same year, she was elected to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, established to prosecute those responsible for genocide and other serious crimes committed during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.
She served as a judge until 2003 and was the tribunal’s president from 1999 to 2003.
Pillay was one of three judges in the tribunal’s landmark case against Jean-Paul Akayesu, the former mayor of Taba commune, who was convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity and direct and public incitement to commit genocide.
The 1998 judgment recognised that rape and sexual violence could constitute acts of genocide when committed with the requisite intent. It also recognised rape as a crime against humanity in the circumstances established by the case.
Speaking after the Nobel announcement on Friday, Pillay said she was proud that the tribunal had recognised sexual violence as an international crime.
She described it as “outrageous” that the abuse of women and children during conflicts had been treated as “collateral damage or as reward for the hard fighting soldiers”.
Pillay subsequently served as a judge at the International Criminal Court from 2003 to 2008 and as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014.
In her Nobel remarks, Pillay said the award strengthened her resolve to defend the rule of law, independent courts and an international legal order based on principle rather than selectivity.
Announcing the Nobel award, the award committee praised Pillay's commitment to universal legal principles and her efforts to hold states and national leaders accountable.
“Peace requires justice,” the committee said, adding that the rule of law was essential to resolving conflicts without violence, particularly at a time when international legal institutions face political pressure.
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