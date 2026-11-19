ETV Bharat / international

Who Gained from the Trump-Xi-Putin Trilateral Meeting And What It Means For The Rest Of The World

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump hold a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Shenzhen on Thursday. ( AFP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping came together for their first trilateral meeting that could have implications far beyond the three countries.

High on symbolism, the three leaders showed a willingness to cooperate despite having deep divisions amongst themselves on many international issues. For countries beyond the region, it offered a glimpse of how these three countries intend to engage with each other.

“History tells us that when great powers are at peace, the world is secure; when great powers clash, the world is in chaos,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said ahead of the talks held at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, China.

What were the outcomes?

The US, China and Russia have very different interests and their agenda have little in common. So what did a trilateral meeting between the presidents of the US, China and Russia, really achieve?

After their meeting, a joint "peace declaration" outlining areas of agreement was released. The three countries said that they wanted to reform the United Nations, to protect diplomatic immunity and boost the supply and production of refined petroleum products.

"The three heads of state engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed themselves to upholding strategic stability and international security," said the statement published by Chinese state media.

The trilateral meeting has drawn comparisons to the Yalta conference of 1945, when US President Franklin D Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Russian leader Joseph Stalin met. That meeting helped shape the post-war order and led to the establishment of the United Nations. But then the world got into a Cold War era.

The trilateral is taking place at a time when concern is growing about a food and energy crisis as the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine have continued to deepen. The disruptions of energy supply chains have underlined the importance of diversifying supply chains as countries have faced growing fuel bills triggering inflation.

But it remains to be seen how the three countries move forward on the peace declaration and whether the trilateral goes beyond photo opportunities and sound bites into concrete action and deliverables.

What did Trump get out of the meeting?

Trump's visit to China, where he was greeted warmly by Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin allowed him, to project diplomatic power after the Republican Party suffered a devastating loss in the midterm elections where Democrats gained control of the US Congress. The midterm elections were seen as a sign of the unpopularity of Trump's foreign policy particularly the war in Iran, which drove up fuel prices and his trade policies.

For Trump, the priority remains to bring both the Ukraine and Iran wars to an end as he builds his foreign policy legacy and tries to regain his popularity by getting out of wars overseas. “We’re looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said. “I’d like to see it ended.”

Even before the meeting Trump in an interview with Fox News called his visit to China a “win” even as he highlighted the warm reception he received in China. Xi broke protocol to welcome him at the airport in Shenzhen. Trump had also welcomed Xi at the airport during a visit early this year.

No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech together,” Trump said as the meeting began. “We are choosing a different course.” He noted that the meeting was between countries that hold the planet’s three biggest nuclear arsenals.

What did Xi get out of the meeting?

By greeting Trump at the airport, the Chinese President highlighted the importance of the visit and his interest in a fruitful Shenzhen dialogue that produced tangible gains.

For Xi, the trilateral meeting underlined the growing clout of China in world affairs and reinforced the perception that the global order is moving away from a US-dominated one. While the US still remains the world's superpower, it showed that China is now firmly at the table and is increasingly seeking to shape the dialogue on issues.