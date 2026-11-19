Who Gained from the Trump-Xi-Putin Trilateral Meeting And What It Means For The Rest Of The World
For countries beyond the region, it offered a glimpse of how these three countries intend to engage with each other.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping came together for their first trilateral meeting that could have implications far beyond the three countries.
High on symbolism, the three leaders showed a willingness to cooperate despite having deep divisions amongst themselves on many international issues. For countries beyond the region, it offered a glimpse of how these three countries intend to engage with each other.
“History tells us that when great powers are at peace, the world is secure; when great powers clash, the world is in chaos,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said ahead of the talks held at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, China.
What were the outcomes?
The US, China and Russia have very different interests and their agenda have little in common. So what did a trilateral meeting between the presidents of the US, China and Russia, really achieve?
After their meeting, a joint "peace declaration" outlining areas of agreement was released. The three countries said that they wanted to reform the United Nations, to protect diplomatic immunity and boost the supply and production of refined petroleum products.
"The three heads of state engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed themselves to upholding strategic stability and international security," said the statement published by Chinese state media.
The trilateral meeting has drawn comparisons to the Yalta conference of 1945, when US President Franklin D Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Russian leader Joseph Stalin met. That meeting helped shape the post-war order and led to the establishment of the United Nations. But then the world got into a Cold War era.
The trilateral is taking place at a time when concern is growing about a food and energy crisis as the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine have continued to deepen. The disruptions of energy supply chains have underlined the importance of diversifying supply chains as countries have faced growing fuel bills triggering inflation.
But it remains to be seen how the three countries move forward on the peace declaration and whether the trilateral goes beyond photo opportunities and sound bites into concrete action and deliverables.
What did Trump get out of the meeting?
Trump's visit to China, where he was greeted warmly by Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin allowed him, to project diplomatic power after the Republican Party suffered a devastating loss in the midterm elections where Democrats gained control of the US Congress. The midterm elections were seen as a sign of the unpopularity of Trump's foreign policy particularly the war in Iran, which drove up fuel prices and his trade policies.
For Trump, the priority remains to bring both the Ukraine and Iran wars to an end as he builds his foreign policy legacy and tries to regain his popularity by getting out of wars overseas. “We’re looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said. “I’d like to see it ended.”
Even before the meeting Trump in an interview with Fox News called his visit to China a “win” even as he highlighted the warm reception he received in China. Xi broke protocol to welcome him at the airport in Shenzhen. Trump had also welcomed Xi at the airport during a visit early this year.
No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech together,” Trump said as the meeting began. “We are choosing a different course.” He noted that the meeting was between countries that hold the planet’s three biggest nuclear arsenals.
What did Xi get out of the meeting?
By greeting Trump at the airport, the Chinese President highlighted the importance of the visit and his interest in a fruitful Shenzhen dialogue that produced tangible gains.
For Xi, the trilateral meeting underlined the growing clout of China in world affairs and reinforced the perception that the global order is moving away from a US-dominated one. While the US still remains the world's superpower, it showed that China is now firmly at the table and is increasingly seeking to shape the dialogue on issues.
The meeting also saw Xi expressing his views on a range of global issues, providing a window into Beijing's priorities. While Xi has refused to be drawn into negotiations on the Iran or Ukraine war, he said, “Nuclear weapons should be comprehensively banned and thoroughly destroyed, building a nuclear-free world."
“Nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought; every effort must be made to prevent it,” he added.
These remarks are significant given the US had gone to war with Iran citing concerns over its nuclear programme. While a new global order is yet to emerge, the trilateral is the surest sign of China's global ambitions and how it intends to engage with the US on global security. But deep divisions remain between the US and China particularly as the recent Nvidia scandal has brought focus on the smuggling of chips to China.
What did Putin get out of it?
Perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the trilateral was Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was the key driver behind the trilateral meeting.
While he is shunned by most of Europe, the optics of Putin being warmly greeted by Xi and Trump, who called him their friend, were definitely a diplomatic win. Most of Europe views Putin with great distrust due to the war in Ukraine and the trilateral meeting would raise uncertainty over whether it further complicates peace negotiations.
Another boost for Putin was that the three leaders agreed to uphold the immunity enjoyed by state officials in international courts. While it remains to be seen how this is implemented, this is of particular interest for Putin.
The International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued arrest warrants for Putin and five other Russian officials.
It remains to be seen if the trilateral actually leads to any meaningful forward movement on ending the war in Ukraine.
Why does this matter to India?
For the rest of the world, particularly for middle powers and emerging economies, the trilateral raises an important question: where do they fit in a global order and will a handful of countries now decide on global issues?
If major decisions on trade, energy and security are to be taken by a handful of countries, does it affect the strategic interests of other countries? It creates uncertainty, particularly for many countries in Asia which have an uneasy relationship with Beijing.
While India is also moving to stabilise ties with China, it is also wary of its neighbour due to a territorial dispute and growing trade imbalance.
Already the unpredictability of US' economic policies under Trump has pushed countries to diversify ties amongst each other and hedge against global uncertainty.
The announcement on the reform of the United Nations is of particular interest to India. India has long pushed for reform of the UN and has sought a seat in the UN Security Council. But China in particular has not been supportive of a UN permanent seat for India.
This makes the trilateral declaration on UN reforms particularly significant for India. It remains to be seen how the three countries propose to reform the UN, where the Global South in particular has been pushing for greater representation. The question is whether they will expand the Security Council, given they will have to share power with a greater number of countries.
The significance of the trilateral meeting goes beyond the US, China and Russia. There is no certainty that the three countries will be able to continue working with each other, given the many differences among them.