ETV Bharat / international

WHO Announces First Confirmed Ebola Recovery In DRC Outbreak

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), looks on upon his arrival in Kinshasa on May 28, 2026. ( AFP )

Geneva: The World Health Organization on Friday announced the first recovery of a confirmed Ebola patient in the outbreak raging in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The DRC has said that on May 27, a patient recovered and left the hospital and has been discharged into the community," the WHO's Anais Legand told reporters, adding it was "the first one".