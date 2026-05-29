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WHO Announces First Confirmed Ebola Recovery In DRC Outbreak

The DRC has said that on May 27, a patient recovered and left the hospital and has been discharged into the community

Ebola
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), looks on upon his arrival in Kinshasa on May 28, 2026. (AFP)
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By AFP

Published : May 29, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Geneva: The World Health Organization on Friday announced the first recovery of a confirmed Ebola patient in the outbreak raging in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The DRC has said that on May 27, a patient recovered and left the hospital and has been discharged into the community," the WHO's Anais Legand told reporters, adding it was "the first one".

More to follow....

TAGGED:

WHO
WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
CONGO EBOLA
EBOLA OUTBREAK DRC
EBOLA VIRUS

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