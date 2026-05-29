WHO Announces First Confirmed Ebola Recovery In DRC Outbreak
The DRC has said that on May 27, a patient recovered and left the hospital and has been discharged into the community
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), looks on upon his arrival in Kinshasa on May 28, 2026. (AFP)
By AFP
Published : May 29, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Geneva: The World Health Organization on Friday announced the first recovery of a confirmed Ebola patient in the outbreak raging in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
"The DRC has said that on May 27, a patient recovered and left the hospital and has been discharged into the community," the WHO's Anais Legand told reporters, adding it was "the first one".
More to follow....