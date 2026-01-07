ETV Bharat / international

White House Says Military 'Always An Option' In Greenland As European Leaders Reject US Takeover

Washington: The White House said Tuesday that “U.S. military is always an option,” even as a series of European leaders rejected President Donald Trump’s comments about seeking an American takeover of the world's largest island.

Trump has floated since his first term the idea of purchasing Greenland, which is part of the kingdom of Denmark. But, after this weekend’s U.S. military action in Venezuela, he’s renewed calls for the U.S. to take over Greenland, citing strategic reasons.

“President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander in chief’s disposal.”

That's notable since Trump's newly appointed special envoy to Greenland, as well as deputy White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, had suggested that military action wouldn't be necessary. And asked Tuesday if he felt comfortable taking military action in Greenland, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said, “No. I don't think it's appropriate.”

Leavitt's comments also followed the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom joining Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in issuing a statement reaffirming that the strategic, mineral-rich Arctic island “belongs to its people.”

Their statement defended the sovereignty of Greenland, which is a self-governing territory of Denmark and thus part of the NATO military alliance. “Greenland belongs to its people,” it said. “It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also expressed his support, and announced a visit to Greenland early next month by Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon, who is of Inuit descent, and Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

“The future of Greenland and Denmark are decided solely by the people of Denmark,” Carney said, standing next to Frederiksen at the Canadian Embassy in Paris. Also Tuesday, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, who Trump appointed last month as U.S. special envoy to Greenland, said when it comes to making a deal with Greenland, he isn't interested in talking to people in Denmark who “absolutely have made their position clear.”

Nor does Landry want to talk to European diplomats. Instead, he said, he wants to have conversations directly with residents of Greenland. “I want to talk to people who want an opportunity to improve the quality of life in Greenland,” the Republican said on a Fox News radio show. Landry said he has already exchanged emails with Greenlanders who had reached out to him.

“They tell me they like to hunt, they like to fish, they like to have a good time. I’m like, y’all belong in Louisiana. I’m gonna call it culinary diplomacy,” Landry quipped.

White House doesn't budge

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, said Monday that Greenland should be part of the United States in spite of a warning by Frederiksen that a U.S. takeover would amount to the end of NATO.

“The president has been clear for months now that the United States should be the nation that has Greenland as part of our overall security apparatus,” Miller said during an interview with CNN on Monday.

The Danish leader, together with Greenland’s prime minister, has firmly rejected Trump’s renewed call for the island to come under U.S. control. Trump has argued the U.S. needs to control Greenland to ensure it security in the face of rising threats from China and Russia in the Arctic.

“It’s so strategic right now,” he told reporters Sunday. “Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” Trump said. “We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it.”