White House Rubbishes Joe Kent's Claims On Iran, Cites 'Strong Evidence' Of Planned Attack On The US
President Donald Trump had "strong and compelling evidence" that Iran was going to attack the United States first, said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST
New Delhi: Just hours after US Counterterrorism director Joe Kent announced his resignation citing concerns about the justification for his country's attack on Iran, the White House on Tuesday night dismissed the claims made by him in his resignation letter, particularly his assertion that Iran posed no imminent threat, and said it had "strong and compelling evidence" that Tehran was indeed planning an attack on the United States.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the claim was "false" and similar to arguments made by Democrats and sections of the liberal media.
She said US President Donald Trump had "strong and compelling evidence" that Iran was preparing to attack the United States. According to her, the intelligence was gathered from multiple sources, and the President did not act in isolation while deciding to deploy military assets.
"As President Trump has clearly and explicitly stated, he had strong and compelling evidence that Iran was going to attack the United States first. This evidence was compiled from many sources and factors. President Trump would never make the decision to deploy military assets against a foreign adversary in a vacuum," she said in a post on X.
There are many false claims in this letter but let me address one specifically: that " iran posed no imminent threat to our nation."— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 17, 2026
this is the same false claim that democrats and some in the liberal media have been repeating over and over.
as president trump has clearly and… https://t.co/AC8M5L8lye
Leavitt described Iran as the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism and accused its regime of killing Americans, waging conflict against the US, and issuing open threats repeatedly.
She also claimed that Iran was expanding its short-range ballistic missile capabilities and strengthening its naval assets, which she said could allow it to deter retaliation and threaten other countries. She said Iran intended to use these capabilities to advance its long-term goal of acquiring nuclear weapons.
"Iran was aggressively expanding their short-range ballistic missiles to combine with their naval assets to give themselves immunity – meaning they would have a degree of a capabilities that would give them immunity to hold us and the rest of the world hostage," she claimed.
Leavitt said the US had offered Iran several opportunities through negotiations to abandon its nuclear ambitions in exchange for sanctions relief, civilian nuclear support, and possible economic cooperation. However, she claimed Iran refused these offers.
"The President, through his top negotiators, gave the regime every single possible opportunity to abandon this unacceptable course by permanently giving up their nuclear ambitions in exchange for sanctions relief, free nuclear fuel, and potential economic partnerships with our country. But they would not say yes to peace because obtaining nuclear weapons was their fundamental goal," Leavitt stated.
She added that President Trump ultimately decided that a joint military operation with Israel would reduce the risk to American lives and counter what he viewed as an imminent threat.
This military operation, referred to as "Operation Epic Fury", was described by the White House as necessary for US national security.
Leavitt also rejected Kent's statements that Trump's decision was influenced by other countries, calling such claims "insulting and laughable". She said the President has consistently maintained for decades that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons.
Defending the decision-making process, the Press Secretary said that the US President, as Commander-in-Chief, has the authority to determine national security threats and act accordingly, and added that his decisions are guided by what he believes is in the best interest of the United States.
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