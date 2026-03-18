ETV Bharat / international

White House Rubbishes Joe Kent's Claims On Iran, Cites 'Strong Evidence' Of Planned Attack On The US

New Delhi: Just hours after US Counterterrorism director Joe Kent announced his resignation citing concerns about the justification for his country's attack on Iran, the White House on Tuesday night dismissed the claims made by him in his resignation letter, particularly his assertion that Iran posed no imminent threat, and said it had "strong and compelling evidence" that Tehran was indeed planning an attack on the United States.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the claim was "false" and similar to arguments made by Democrats and sections of the liberal media.

She said US President Donald Trump had "strong and compelling evidence" that Iran was preparing to attack the United States. According to her, the intelligence was gathered from multiple sources, and the President did not act in isolation while deciding to deploy military assets.

"As President Trump has clearly and explicitly stated, he had strong and compelling evidence that Iran was going to attack the United States first. This evidence was compiled from many sources and factors. President Trump would never make the decision to deploy military assets against a foreign adversary in a vacuum," she said in a post on X.

Leavitt described Iran as the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism and accused its regime of killing Americans, waging conflict against the US, and issuing open threats repeatedly.

She also claimed that Iran was expanding its short-range ballistic missile capabilities and strengthening its naval assets, which she said could allow it to deter retaliation and threaten other countries. She said Iran intended to use these capabilities to advance its long-term goal of acquiring nuclear weapons.