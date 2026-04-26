Trump Says Suspect Was Armed With Multiple Weapons At White House Correspondents' Dinner
Trump added that the Washington hotel hosting Saturday's White House correspondents' dinner was "not a particularly secure" facility.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 8:48 AM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons after he and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after a shooting incident outside the ballroom.
While addressing the media shortly after the incident, US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the suspect behind the shooting incident at the media gala in Washington was a "would-be assassin," adding that the man was "armed with multiple weapons."
The man charged past a security checkpoint, Trump said, adding: "One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a, obviously, a very good bulletproof vest." "He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job," he said.
He added that he believes the suspected shooter who stormed the White House correspondents' dinner was a "lone wolf." "In my opinion, he was a lone wolf," Trump said, describing the man as a "whack job" and saying he felt there was no reason to believe the attack was connected to the war in Iran.
Trump added that the Washington hotel hosting Saturday's White House correspondents' dinner -- where a would-be assassin exchanged gunfire with security agents -- was "not a particularly secure" facility.
"We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, and I will say, you know, it's not a particularly secure building," Trump said of the Washington Hilton hotel that has hosted major political events since it opened in 1965. The shooting suspect was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.