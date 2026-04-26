ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Suspect Was Armed With Multiple Weapons At White House Correspondents' Dinner

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington ( AP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons after he and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after a shooting incident outside the ballroom.

While addressing the media shortly after the incident, US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the suspect behind the shooting incident at the media gala in Washington was a "would-be assassin," adding that the man was "armed with multiple weapons."

The man charged past a security checkpoint, Trump said, adding: "One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a, obviously, a very good bulletproof vest." "He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job," he said.