ETV Bharat / international

US White House Completes Review Of Proposal To Modernise PERM Programme

FILE- US Vice President JD Vance ( AP )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Washington: The White House has completed the review of a proposal to modernise the permanent labour certification process (PERM), considered as the first step for sponsoring foreign workers for a green card.

The Department of Labour proposal seeks to revise the labour market test and other aspects of the PERM programme which were last modified in 2004. It submitted the proposal to the Office of Management and Budget of the White House for review in July.

The agency is advancing the proposal amid a broader enforcement crackdown targeting the PERM programme by the US administration as part of the actions taken by the Anti-Fraud Task Force led by Vice President J D. Vance. Earlier this month, the US suspended PERM programmes of Microsoft, Adobe and six other tech employers such as Infosys Technologies and Tata Group. The specific content of the proposal will not be known until publication, but according to the description of the proposed rule, it would revise the minimum standards for PERM recruitment, strengthen rules related to US worker layoffs and enhance employer non-discrimination rules.