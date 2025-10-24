ETV Bharat / international

White House Claims India 'Scaling Back' Russian Oil Purchases At Trump's Request

Washington: The White House has claimed that India has begun "scaling back" its oil purchases from Russia at the "request" of US President Donald Trump. During a press briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "If you see and read the sanctions on Russia, they are pretty hefty."

She was referring to the US sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, on Wednesday, as part of its efforts to choke off key revenue streams for Moscow amid the Russia-Ukraine war. "I saw some international news that suggests China is scaling back oil purchases from Russia; we know that India has done the same at the request of the President," she claimed.

Leavitt said Washington has also urged its European allies to cut their Russian oil imports as part of what she called a “full-court press” against Moscow's war-financing channels. The US president and his administration have been claiming for the past few days that India has assured that it will significantly reduce its oil imports from Russia.

However, India has been maintaining that its energy policy is guided by its own national interest, especially ensuring affordable and secure supplies for its consumers. According to the US, India is helping Russian President Vladimir Putin to finance the Ukraine war through its purchase of crude oil from Moscow.