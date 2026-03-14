ETV Bharat / international

White House Begging World, Including India: Iranian FM Accuses US Of Hypocrisy Over Russian Oil Imports

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "The US spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world--including India--to buy Russian crude."

New Delhi: Criticising the United States over its stance on Russian oil, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said that Washington was now "begging" countries across the globe, including India, to purchase Russian crude despite earlier pressure to stop such imports.

Araghchi also criticised European countries for backing an "illegal war" against Iran, claiming they expected American support against Russia in return. "Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win US support against Russia. Pathetic," the Iranian Foreign Minister said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Thursday night spoken to Araghchi, their fourth such conversation since the West Asia crisis began, as New Delhi intensified efforts to secure safe passage to 28 merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, later on Friday said that “we will try our best” to resolve the issue of several India-flagged vessels remaining stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing conflict.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Fathali said, “We believe that Iran and India are friends. We have common interests, we have common faith.” As the war entered its fourteenth day, with no end in sight, the Iranian envoy said, “Iran doesn't want war, but Iran is ready for war.”