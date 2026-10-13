ETV Bharat / international

White House: Ambassador To Greece Guilfoyle Is Asked To Resign After Allegations Of Improper Conduct

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle speak during a dedication ceremony at the chancery of the U.S. Embassy, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Athens, Greece. ( AP )

Washington: Trump appointee Kimberly Guilfoyle, the U.S. ambassador to Greece, has been asked to resign from her post after coming under severe criticism over allegations that she has engaged in improper and possibly illegal conduct before and during her tenure in Athens, new Trump press secretary Katie Zacharia said Tuesday.

Guilfoyle's requested departure comes after its possibility was previewed to The Associated Press over the weekend and President Donald Trump registered his unhappiness with reports about Guilfoyle's alleged conduct on Monday.

"Well, we're looking at it," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he was considering firing Guilfoyle. "We're not happy."

Those comments came a day after The Associated Press, citing a senior U.S. official, reported that Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are "extremely pissed off" by Guilfoyle's reported conduct and will likely decide on her future this week.

In a series of stories dating to late last month, The Wall Street Journal has reported questionable conduct by Guilfoyle, including an alleged threat to a host country official, accepting improper gifts and services and offering to use her influence inside the administration in return for the payment of a large credit card bill.

Guilfoyle has not addressed the reports directly. But in a statement released late Sunday, her lawyers denied she had done anything wrong and claimed that the money she was seeking from the Trump donor was payment for services — public appearances and speaking engagements that predate her ambassadorial nomination — that had not been paid.

The lawyers, David Schwartz and Jesse Binnall, also rejected allegations of impropriety related to Guilfoyle's travel on private planes, saying that before every such trip she "sought, obtained and followed State Department guidance and followed the Department's travel regulations," they said.

After defending Guilfoyle following the first report, Rubio has declined to comment publicly on the growing allegations. Last week, Rubio said: "Our ambassador has been a strong ambassador here."

But after another report appeared later, Rubio on Thursday before leaving Athens berated journalists for asking about the allegations, saying he didn't know if they were true and that he would not respond if he could not confirm them.

"You guys walk around thinking that because some source told you something and you reported it, it's the gospel. It's not the gospel. It's not the gospel for me. That's not the way we do things," Rubio said at the foot of his plane as Guilfoyle, who was there to see him depart, looked on.

A second U.S. official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters, said the State Department's inspector general is looking into the allegations, which first began surfacing in the Journal late last month and have since multiplied.