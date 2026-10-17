ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine Conflict: Can India's Peace Proposal Lead To Some Relief Over The Movement Of Fuel And Food?

A young woman reacts as she looks at her damaged home after Russia's night missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday. ( AP )

New Delhi: The Russia -Ukraine conflict is in its fifth year and there are no signs of an end in the near future. In fact, there has been a notable escalation in recent months.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world is suffering enormous hardships from supply-chain disruptions that have caused food and fuel shortages, triggered fertiliser insecurity worldwide, and threatened global maritime commerce, including the safety of seafarers.

The US/Israel-Iran war has since further worsened and complicated the geopolitical scenario. Sporadic efforts have been made by global players, including US President Trump, to mediate but without any tangible outcomes so far.

India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war has been consistent. India has repeatedly maintained that “this is not the era of war” and that “endless war must end”.

India has engaged both parties to the conflict and also enjoys their trust and confidence. However, it never entered the public domain whether India was asked to mediate or whether India made any specific proposals to bring an end to the conflict. The position stands changed now.

India has floated a three-point proposal for a truce between Russia and Ukraine in selected but crucial areas. The proposal envisages the cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure, unimpeded flow of trade through the Black Sea and finally an end to attacks on commercial ships.

It is quite clear from the proposal that it aims to mitigate the hardships arising from the conflict, reflected particularly in the rising costs of energy worldwide and disruptions in the movement of grains through the Black Sea, which are causing food insecurity far beyond the battlefields.

Finally, it attempts to end the threat to the lives of the crew of the merchant ships operating in the region. In short. It addresses the colossal global economic as well as human fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Both Russia and Ukraine have acknowledged the proposals and have sounded positive about them. The Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently brings up the need to end the war in their meetings and has put forward ideas aimed at finding a solution acceptable to both sides.

The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency highlighting how India has declared "readiness to make a feasible contribution to resolving the situation surrounding Ukraine,” adding that Russia is "grateful to our Indian friends for such readiness and the ideas that are being offered."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described India's proposal for a possible ceasefire with Russia as the "broadest" among four offers received by Kyiv. The other proposals are from the US, Turkiye, Egypt and India.

Not much is known about the proposals by Egypt and Turkiye, who have not disclosed the contents of their respective proposals. However, both reportedly focus on keeping Black Sea grain supplies moving by suspending attacks on commercial shipping. Some reports