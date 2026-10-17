Ukraine Conflict: Can India's Peace Proposal Lead To Some Relief Over The Movement Of Fuel And Food?
The world is suffering supply-chain disruptions that have caused food and fuel shortages.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Russia -Ukraine conflict is in its fifth year and there are no signs of an end in the near future. In fact, there has been a notable escalation in recent months.
Meanwhile, the rest of the world is suffering enormous hardships from supply-chain disruptions that have caused food and fuel shortages, triggered fertiliser insecurity worldwide, and threatened global maritime commerce, including the safety of seafarers.
The US/Israel-Iran war has since further worsened and complicated the geopolitical scenario. Sporadic efforts have been made by global players, including US President Trump, to mediate but without any tangible outcomes so far.
India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war has been consistent. India has repeatedly maintained that “this is not the era of war” and that “endless war must end”.
India has engaged both parties to the conflict and also enjoys their trust and confidence. However, it never entered the public domain whether India was asked to mediate or whether India made any specific proposals to bring an end to the conflict. The position stands changed now.
India has floated a three-point proposal for a truce between Russia and Ukraine in selected but crucial areas. The proposal envisages the cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure, unimpeded flow of trade through the Black Sea and finally an end to attacks on commercial ships.
It is quite clear from the proposal that it aims to mitigate the hardships arising from the conflict, reflected particularly in the rising costs of energy worldwide and disruptions in the movement of grains through the Black Sea, which are causing food insecurity far beyond the battlefields.
Finally, it attempts to end the threat to the lives of the crew of the merchant ships operating in the region. In short. It addresses the colossal global economic as well as human fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Both Russia and Ukraine have acknowledged the proposals and have sounded positive about them. The Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently brings up the need to end the war in their meetings and has put forward ideas aimed at finding a solution acceptable to both sides.
The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency highlighting how India has declared "readiness to make a feasible contribution to resolving the situation surrounding Ukraine,” adding that Russia is "grateful to our Indian friends for such readiness and the ideas that are being offered."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described India's proposal for a possible ceasefire with Russia as the "broadest" among four offers received by Kyiv. The other proposals are from the US, Turkiye, Egypt and India.
Not much is known about the proposals by Egypt and Turkiye, who have not disclosed the contents of their respective proposals. However, both reportedly focus on keeping Black Sea grain supplies moving by suspending attacks on commercial shipping. Some reports
Some reports said the two countries proposed a grain truce jointly while others described two separate plans. It may be recalled that in July 2022, Turkiye and the UN had brokered “The Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI)”, also known as the Black Sea Initiative, on facilitating exports of Ukrainian food products and fertilisers, with Ukraine and the Russian Federation as signatories.
A separate agreement, the Memorandum of Understanding, was signed for three years between the UN and the Russian Federation to facilitate the export of Russian food products and fertilisers. The initiative allowed for exports of grain and foodstuffs from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhny/Pivdennyi.
A Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) was established to monitor the deal and included representatives from the Russian Federation, Türkiye, Ukraine, and the UN.
The JCC facilitated the safe passage of commercial vessels via a maritime humanitarian corridor carrying grain and foodstuffs in and out of the three Ukrainian ports. However, the Russian Federation did not agree to renew the Initiative after July 18, 2023, and withdrew security guarantees for navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.
According to a UN report of November 2023, “over the course of the Initiative, 730 vessels made 1004 trips transporting 32.9M metric tons of food commodities”.
The proposal from Turkiye may well be the revival of the 2022 grain initiative. This may also be the case with Egypt which relies on Ukraine for nearly one-third of its grain supplies.
Washington reportedly proposed three steps: a mutual halt to energy strikes, reopening the grain corridor and a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia, possibly in Abu Dhabi. Efforts in this direction began in September when the US President’s envoys visited Kyiv and Moscow.
In his typical style, US President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement (October 11) of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on Sunday that he said was "effective immediately" but Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was still waiting to see details of the deal.
There was no word from Moscow on the ceasefire announcement, which followed days of intense pressure from Trump for Ukraine to halt its attacks on Russian oil refineries, which, according to Trump had resulted in a rise in diesel prices that was hurting his Republican Party ahead of US midterm elections in November this year.
Reverting to India’s proposals, these are being assessed as comprehensive incorporating the elements of all other three proposals and in some respects, they go further than the other three proposals because it covers infrastructure and shipping together.
None of the proposals floated by different countries will end the war; however, an agreement on the cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure and commercial ships and restoration of supply chains for Russian and Ukrainian grains and fertilisers as well as Russian diesel will provide enormous relief for the global community and ease pressure on the global economy; it may also pave the way for an eventual peace in the region.