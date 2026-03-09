ETV Bharat / international

When Will Iran War End: Trump Says Decision Will Be Mutual With Israeli PM Netanyahu

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has said ending the ongoing war with Iran will be a "mutual" decision made in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The US President made the remarks while speaking to the Times of Israel over a phone call on Sunday. He asserted that "Iran was going to destroy Israel and everything else around it. We've worked together. We've destroyed a country that wanted to destroy Israel."

Asked whether the authority to halt the campaign rested solely with Washington or if the Israeli leadership held equal weight, Trump suggested a collaborative approach. "I think it's mutual, a little bit. We've been talking. I'll make a decision at the right time, but everything's going to be taken into account," he remarked, indicating he would retain the ultimate prerogative while considering Netanyahu's input.

Addressing the possibility of Israel continuing military operations independently should the US decide to cease its strikes, Trump dismissed the necessity of such a scenario. The Times of Israel reported that the President declined to engage with the theoretical situation, simply stating: "I don't think it's going to be necessary."

While the White House has suggested the conflict may last between four and six weeks, Trump has avoided committing to a rigid schedule. His remarks underline the deep coordination between the two nations following the joint attacks launched on February 28, which resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.