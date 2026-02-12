ETV Bharat / international

When Absence Speaks: India's Calculated Distance From Bangladesh Polls

Dhaka: Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the parliamentary elections, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: At a time when Bangladesh's political landscape is undergoing a profound shift, India's absence from the list of election observers during the parliamentary elections in the eastern neighbour on Thursday has not gone unnoticed.

While Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bhutan deployed representatives to monitor the February 12 polls, New Delhi stayed away – an omission that many see as a carefully calibrated message about inclusivity and political legitimacy.

Though External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during his weekly media briefing here on Thursday, confirmed that India did not send any observers to Bangladesh, he did not elaborate on the reasons for this.

"We did receive an invitation (from Dhaka) for sending of observers," Jaiswal said in response to a question. "We have not sent our observers to Bangladesh to observe the elections."

However, one can interpret the reasons for India's decisions from the comments Jaiswal made in general about the elections and the future of India-Bangladesh ties.

"Elections are going on in Bangladesh," the spokesperson said. "We should wait for the outcome of the elections. We should see as to what sort of mandate has come out. And thereafter, we will look at issues that are there. On the election per se, you know what our position has been. We want free, fair, inclusive and credible elections in Bangladesh."

One should see these comments particularly in the backdrop of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party’s exclusion from the electoral process. The Awami League is a party with which New Delhi shared exceptionally close ties during Sheikh Hasina's tenure. In South Asian politics, absence can carry as much meaning as presence, and New Delhi's move is being read through multiple strategic lenses.

However, India has not publicly criticised the conduct of the elections or questioned their legitimacy. Instead, it has opted for silence coupled with distance. This approach suggests calibrated signalling rather than overt disapproval.

By staying away, India may be conveying discomfort over the absence of a major political stakeholder without appearing to interfere in Bangladesh's sovereign processes. It allows New Delhi to register unease indirectly while avoiding confrontation with the current authorities in Dhaka.

For over a decade and a half, India-Bangladesh ties flourished under Awami League leadership. Cooperation expanded across security (especially counter-insurgency cooperation affecting India's Northeast), connectivity and transit arrangements, energy trade and grid integration and border management and settlement of longstanding disputes. The exclusion of the Awami League from the electoral contest inevitably alters the political landscape in which India operates.

By not sending observers, India avoids being seen as endorsing a post-Awami League political order before its contours fully crystallise. New Delhi's approach reflects strategic hedging. Bangladesh remains critical to India’s Act East policy, access and connectivity to the Northeast, Bay of Bengal maritime strategy, and regional sub-groupings like the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal (BBIN).