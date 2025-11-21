ETV Bharat / international

What’s Fuelling Fresh Gen Z protests In Nepal?

Kathmandu: More than two months after a sudden Gen Z revolt in Nepal forced KP Oli to stand down clearing the way for an electoral government, Gen Z activists returned to the streets this week yet again, indicating that they are here to stay.

Fresh trouble started brewing on Wednesday, when the Oli-led CPN-UML planned a youth organisation programme in the southern district of Bara in Madhesh Province, which borders the Indian state of Bihar. But a violent scuffle between local UML leaders and Gen Z activists turned things upside down.

Six Gen Z youth were injured, and angry young men started attacking police beats and the main gate of Simara airport. Amid fresh Gen Z protests outside the airport, where at least two senior UML leaders were due to arrive from Kathmandu, the programme had to be cancelled, quite abruptly.

And the local authorities were forced to impose curfew, which was lifted only on Friday when officials, after having arrested “local UML leaders behind the attack”, held dialogue with the local Gen Z leaders.

Nepal has been here before. In two-day-long Gen Z revolt on September 8 and 9, nearly 80 Nepalis lost their lives while hundreds were injured – plus public and private properties worth billions of rupees were set alight.

The unprecedented vandalism and arson attacks stopped only after KP Oli resigned and the President announced the dissolution of the lower house of Parliament, the House of Representatives. Things returned to normal only after the Nepali Army stepped in to intermediate dialogue between the President, Gen Z representatives and other players.

Meanwhile, this week’s violent protests have left many Nepalis wondering: Will the Sushila Karki government be able to hold a parliamentary election on the announced date – March 5, 2026? Equally, will it be held in a free, fair and peaceful environment?

Fuelling factors

There are several factors fuelling current tension, or internal security challenge, in Nepal, the violent aftermath of the latest Gen Z-UML youth clash only being the latest example noticed by the outside world.

First, there are dozens of Gen Z groups which seem disorganised but ready to cause trouble at short notice. Further, there are Gen Z groups affiliated to different interest groups, let alone the political parties which, too, have started organising their own Gen Z circles.

Secondly, thousands of inmates that escaped from prisons nationwide on 9/9 still remain at large. According to Nepal Police, of the nearly 14,000 inmates who fled on that day, nearly 5,000 are still absconding. They include some 500 Indian inmates spending jail time in Nepal. They are believed to have crossed the porous Nepal-India border and reached their homeland.

Add to that hundreds of weapons looted by the so-called Gen Z protesters on 9/9 remain unaccounted for still.

Oli on fightback mode

Preparations are already underway to hold an election in less than four months. Just this week, Prime Minister Karki, addressing an all-party meeting attended by representatives of more than 100 political parties, made it clear that her government remains laser-focused on the election.