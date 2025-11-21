What’s Fuelling Fresh Gen Z protests In Nepal?
Nepal witnessed a resurgence of protests recently as UML leaders and Gen Z activists clashed at the nation's Madhesh province.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 7:41 PM IST
Kathmandu: More than two months after a sudden Gen Z revolt in Nepal forced KP Oli to stand down clearing the way for an electoral government, Gen Z activists returned to the streets this week yet again, indicating that they are here to stay.
Fresh trouble started brewing on Wednesday, when the Oli-led CPN-UML planned a youth organisation programme in the southern district of Bara in Madhesh Province, which borders the Indian state of Bihar. But a violent scuffle between local UML leaders and Gen Z activists turned things upside down.
Six Gen Z youth were injured, and angry young men started attacking police beats and the main gate of Simara airport. Amid fresh Gen Z protests outside the airport, where at least two senior UML leaders were due to arrive from Kathmandu, the programme had to be cancelled, quite abruptly.
And the local authorities were forced to impose curfew, which was lifted only on Friday when officials, after having arrested “local UML leaders behind the attack”, held dialogue with the local Gen Z leaders.
Nepal has been here before. In two-day-long Gen Z revolt on September 8 and 9, nearly 80 Nepalis lost their lives while hundreds were injured – plus public and private properties worth billions of rupees were set alight.
The unprecedented vandalism and arson attacks stopped only after KP Oli resigned and the President announced the dissolution of the lower house of Parliament, the House of Representatives. Things returned to normal only after the Nepali Army stepped in to intermediate dialogue between the President, Gen Z representatives and other players.
Meanwhile, this week’s violent protests have left many Nepalis wondering: Will the Sushila Karki government be able to hold a parliamentary election on the announced date – March 5, 2026? Equally, will it be held in a free, fair and peaceful environment?
Fuelling factors
There are several factors fuelling current tension, or internal security challenge, in Nepal, the violent aftermath of the latest Gen Z-UML youth clash only being the latest example noticed by the outside world.
First, there are dozens of Gen Z groups which seem disorganised but ready to cause trouble at short notice. Further, there are Gen Z groups affiliated to different interest groups, let alone the political parties which, too, have started organising their own Gen Z circles.
Secondly, thousands of inmates that escaped from prisons nationwide on 9/9 still remain at large. According to Nepal Police, of the nearly 14,000 inmates who fled on that day, nearly 5,000 are still absconding. They include some 500 Indian inmates spending jail time in Nepal. They are believed to have crossed the porous Nepal-India border and reached their homeland.
Add to that hundreds of weapons looted by the so-called Gen Z protesters on 9/9 remain unaccounted for still.
Oli on fightback mode
Preparations are already underway to hold an election in less than four months. Just this week, Prime Minister Karki, addressing an all-party meeting attended by representatives of more than 100 political parties, made it clear that her government remains laser-focused on the election.
Sixty-percent preparations for the election have already been completed, she said.
She blamed rampant corruption, widespread public frustration and anger for the 9/9 protests, and said, “We are not here to fulfil our wish to ride cars. I don’t want to fight the election, all I want to do is hold an election and hand over this government to a younger generation.”
Yet there could be troubles ahead. Clearly the biggest obstacle coming in the way of the March 5 election is the CPN-UML leader KP Oli, who has been, quite repeatedly, pitching for reinstatement of the dissolved House of Representatives.
Barring his party’s close-confidantes, few have liked the idea.
Yet Oli has been arguing that by resurrecting the House, Nepal’s Constitution of 2015 can be salvaged and the constitutional course maintained. Clearly on a fightback mode, Oli this week told his party colleagues to “fight back if the UML is resisted or obstructed”.
The strongest indication that he and his party would not budge came on Friday, when he chaired his party’s youth gathering in the heart of Kathmandu and announced the formation of “volunteers force”.
“Nobody needs to fear this force,” he said, as his supporters cheered. “This force has been formed to provide security to everyone in every neighbourhood across the country, including our public properties and industries.”
‘No option but election’
Minus Oli and his party, every other political force seems pretty much geared up for the March 5 election. In early November, former Maoist leader Prachanda and former communist leader Madhav Nepal announced a new communist party - which brought together 10 communist parties together.
Prachanda has already announced plans to give up political ambitions and hand over leadership responsibilities to his party’s Gen Zs. Several other politicians have indicated to do just that.
Professor Lok Raj Baral is a political analyst and former Nepali ambassador to India. He is clear that Nepal and its “political parties now have no option but to contest election”. Urging Gen Z activists to refrain from resorting to vandalism, he stressed that all Gen Z youth in Nepal should stay calm and sensible.
Referring to Wednesday’s Simara incident where local Gen Z activists attempted to attack the airport there, “Right to peaceful assembly is not forbidden in a democracy. So our Gen Z brothers and sisters shouldn’t attempt to attack critical infrastructure like airports, just because some leaders are landing there. Such activities could spark violence.”
Rakshya Bam is a leader of Gen Z Front. Amid reports of tensions in Bara district this week, she wrote on Facebook, “Friends, please stay calm. We’ve already seen enough destruction and massacre. Nepal can’t bear not even a single drop of blood anymore. Our patience should be our strength.”
