ETV Bharat / international

What Will The Next Leader Of The UN Need To Get The Job Done In An Increasingly Complex World?

President Donald Trump points toward United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, after speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters. ( AP )

United Nations: On Jan. 1, the next United Nations secretary-general will take over an ageing organisation still controlled by World War II powers. What will the world need from that person?

Once a major player in solving conflicts and crises around the world, the 81-year-old institution has been sidelined from the top table in trying to end the wars in Iran, Ukraine and Gaza. And its precarious financial situation — caused mainly by the billions of dollars the United States owes — has forced major cuts to its humanitarian and development programs where it has remained a key player.

The annual global gathering of world leaders at the United Nations that ended last week shed some light on what the next U.N. chief needs to focus on and pursue.

In his farewell address to the General Assembly, outgoing Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told global leaders, “The world does not need a weaker United Nations.” “It needs a U.N. strong enough to face the world as it is," he said, “and determined enough to build the world as it should.” But is that even possible?

Much talk of a shared future with the UN at the centre

After 10 years at the helm of the United Nations, Guterres said he is strongly convinced that its greatest power is to build a tomorrow that works for everyone. As he put it, “Our shared future will be forged by whether humanity can govern power wisely.”

Guterres then issued challenges to the United Nations that will be led by his successor, the 193 countries in the General Assembly, “and humanity itself."

Will you “uphold the law before impunity becomes normalised?” Will you “end wars before they consume generations?” Will you tackle inequality “before societies fracture?” Will you accelerate climate action “before tipping points are crossed?” Will you govern artificial intelligence “before it governs us?" Guterres asked.

For the next secretary-general — the selection process is ongoing — the top priority will be reconfiguring the United Nations to reflect the 21st century rather than the post-World War II era when it was established.

The new U.N. chief “will have the most monumental task that the U.N. has faced in decades because you have a U.N. that’s going through this critical reform process that it has not gone through for a long time,” said Kizito Byenkya, the Open Society Institute’s advocacy director.