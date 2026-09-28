ETV Bharat / international

What To Know About The Suspected Bomb Plot Against A US-Run Air Base In England Used In The Iran War

Police guard a road leading to RAF Fairford, in Fairford, England ( AP )

London: British counterterror detectives are examining suspected explosives found near a US-operated air base in England and whether five men arrested on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism are linked to Iran.

The suspects were detained shortly after midnight on Sunday after police stopped three vans traveling toward RAF Fairford, a UK-owned base that has been used by American bombers during decades of conflicts in the Middle East, including the ongoing Iran war. Investigators have not concluded whether the incident is a state-backed attack. They are investigating a possible link to Iran, Russia or militant groups. Iran has denied involvement. Details about the case are still emerging. Here's what we know — and don't know — about what happened: The identities and motives of the suspects are unclear Counterterror police said Monday that the five men arrested over the suspected attack are all British nationals from London and between 23 to 25 years old. A local farmer told reporters she called emergency services after she found three vans blocking a road in the nearby village of Whelford. Later, dozens of households near the base were advised to evacuate while bomb disposal robots were used to examine the vans. Counterterrorism police took over the investigation and announced that the suspects had been arrested on suspicion of terrorism as well as explosives offenses. One line of inquiry will look at whether the suspects were proxies tasked by Iran to try to attack the air base, which houses the headquarters of the US Air Force’s 501st Combat Support Wing and is a forward operating location for the US Air Force Global Strike Command. Fairford was used during the 1990 Gulf War, the 2003 Iraq war and the US-Israeli bombardment of Iran this year. Authorities hint at possible Iranian role